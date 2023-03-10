Sections
Shell increases chief exec’s pay by 50%

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:02 a.m.
FILE - Petrol pumps at a Shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The pay package for global energy giant Shell's CEO jumped by half last year to nearly $12 million, the company said Thursday, March 9, 2023 threatening to rekindle public anger over oil company profits amid a cost of living crisis. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON -- The pay package for Shell's CEO jumped 50% last year to nearly $12 million, the fossil fuel giant said Thursday, as oil and gas companies made record profits from skyrocketing energy costs that have driven a cost-of-living crisis in Britain.

London-based Shell paid Ben van Beurden $11.5 million in 2022 as annual company profits doubled to an all-time high of $40 billion after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

Van Beurden's pay included a roughly $3 million bonus and about $5.8 million worth of stock, according to the company's annual report.

Van Beurden stepped down at the end of 2022, replaced by Wael Sawan, who will be paid a base salary of about $1.7 million, with a bonus that's expected to be bigger than the salary, the report said.

Opposition lawmakers in Britain have called for an expanded tax on the windfall profits of oil and gas firms to provide more help for households struggling to afford expensive utility bills.

  photo  FILE - CEO of Royal Dutch Shell Ben van Beurden speaks at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Shell paid outgoing Chief Executive Ben van Beurden a total of 9.7 million pounds ($11.5 million) in 2022 as the London-based fossil fuel company's profits doubled to a record high of $40 billion in 2022 on soaring oil and gas prices. (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  

