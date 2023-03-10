Shell increases chief exec’s pay by 50%

LONDON -- The pay package for Shell's CEO jumped 50% last year to nearly $12 million, the fossil fuel giant said Thursday, as oil and gas companies made record profits from skyrocketing energy costs that have driven a cost-of-living crisis in Britain.

London-based Shell paid Ben van Beurden $11.5 million in 2022 as annual company profits doubled to an all-time high of $40 billion after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

Van Beurden's pay included a roughly $3 million bonus and about $5.8 million worth of stock, according to the company's annual report.

Van Beurden stepped down at the end of 2022, replaced by Wael Sawan, who will be paid a base salary of about $1.7 million, with a bonus that's expected to be bigger than the salary, the report said.

Opposition lawmakers in Britain have called for an expanded tax on the windfall profits of oil and gas firms to provide more help for households struggling to afford expensive utility bills.