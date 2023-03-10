Smartt hired as principal at Gentry Intermediate School





GENTRY -- The School Board approved on Feb. 27 making Kristen Smartt the principal at the Intermediate School.

Following an executive session, the board voted to remove the interim from Smartt's title.

The board also extended the contract of Assistant Superintendent Christie Toland for another year and transferred Janie Casebeer to a position as an administrative assistant and human resources officer for the district.

Other personnel items approved by the board included accepting the resignation of Chero Young as a custodian and Penny Young as an ABLE classroom paraprofessional; hiring Christen Vancuren as district treasurer, Billie Hippey and Jessica Shumar as custodians, Teri Lunsford and Brenda Crittenden as cafeteria workers; transferring Misty Boyd from the cafeteria to a custodian and Alecia Arnold from the cafeteria to bus driver effective next school year; accepting the retirement of Kelly Page as a speech pathologist and Dea Ann Heinen as a primary school counselor; accepting the resignation of Krista Carr as a high school teacher and Amanda Roberson as a speech pathologist; and hiring Liana Lisboa as an intermediate school teacher.

The board also approved the dissolution of a consortium with the Decatur School District for special education students, with Superintendent Terrie DePaola explaining that the Gentry School District needed to keep its staff in Gentry to meet the district's growing needs.

DePaola advised the board the district had a $24,000 deficit in cafeteria funds due to unpaid lunch fees for students and that she expected that total to reach $50,000 by the end of the school year. The district is required to provide lunches for students even if parents and guardians fail to pay for the meals and they do not qualify for free or reduced lunches.

Policy changes placed on first reading by the board include a wellness policy update, a policy regarding visitors at the schools, a law change regarding expulsions and a school choice capacity policy though it may be subject to further change by currently proposed legislation.

The board viewed qualifications and approved the following three architectural firms for contract negotiations for upcoming school construction projects, including the renovation of Pioneer Stadium and possibly a new high school. The firms selected and the order for negotiations are Hight Jackson Associates of Rogers, Architecture Plus of Fort Smith and Modus Studio in Fayetteville. The board approved extending the contract of Flintco as project manager for the district on the stadium project.

Two calendar proposals for the next school year were shared with the board, but DePaola said one calendar had an error in it regarding the number of professional development days which would need to be corrected before it could be approved. The board suggested that teachers and staff be polled with regard to which calendar is preferred and that information be reported back to the board.

Jason Barrett, the district's transportation and facilities supervisor, said the district was still waiting on a ship date for the HVAC equipment needed for the gymnasium projects at the high school and middle school and that everything was poised for work to begin as soon as the needed equipment and materials are shipped. The last projected ship date was in the fall of 2023, but Barrett expressed hope that the ship date might be sooner so work could get underway.

At the opening of the meeting, students Blaine Johnson (second grade), Hays Holland (third grade), Cynthia Hoplight (fifth grade), Delilah Chamra (eighth grade) and Tyson Seyer (12th grade) were honored by the board and received certificates and Sonic gift cards for winning a district art contest.

