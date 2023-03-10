BASKETBALL

UCA's Hunter enters transfer portal

University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter announced Thursday on a Twitter post of his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Hunter was the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Year for the 2021-22 season and was a third team all-league performer in 2022-23, averaging 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

-- Sam Lane

ATU's Oglesby named to all-region team

Arkansas Tech University guard Jalei Oglesby was named to the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association's All-Central Region second team on Thursday.

Oglesby, a unanimous first-team All-Great American Conference selection, averaged 20.6 points and a team-high 9.4 rebounds per game this season.

GOLF

Cristoni wins OVC honor

University of Arkansas-Litttle Rock sophomore golfer Matteo Cristoni was named the Ohio Valley Conference's male golfer of the week Thursday.

Cristoni was the runner-up at the Desert Mountain Collegiate with a 5-under 211 total, helping the Trojans finish in a tie for second place in the team standings. It was Cristoni's fifth top-10 individual finish of the year and fourth top-four.

SOCCER

ASU women name new assistant

Arkansas State University Coach Brian Dooley announced the hiring of Scott Sinclair as an assistant coach Thursday.

Sinclair spent the past two seasons as an assistant at George Mason and coaching with the Virginia Development Academy. He also was the head women's coach at Union (Tenn.) in 2018-21, as well as an assistant with the men's team. He played at Union (Tenn.) in 2004-08.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services