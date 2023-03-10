Super Quiz: Potpourri

1. Catherine the Great was an empress of which country?

2. In which country was the Vichy government?

3. "Suffrage" refers to the right to --------.

4. A "------ bargain" permits a defendant to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

5. The word "----------" refers to accumulating a commodity in excess of normal needs.

6. What song begins, "From this valley they say you are going ..."?

7. Who is identified with the quote "I never met a man I didn't like"?

8. An ---------- angle is an angle that measures more than 90 degrees but less than 180 degrees.

ANSWERS

1. Russia

2. France

3. Vote

4. Plea

5. Hoarding

6. "Red River Valley"

7. Will Rogers

8. Obtuse