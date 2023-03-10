Sections
The Southern Fried Podcast: The state of education in Arkansas

by Rex Nelson | Today at 5:57 p.m.

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here: arkansasonline.com/southernfried39/]

Ben Kutylo, executive director of Forward Arkansas joins Rex Nelson on this week’s episode of the Southern Fried Podcast.

Kutylo discusses Forward Arkansas’ updated State of Education in Arkansas report, released earlier this year, and offers his insight on how the nonprofit is working to move the Natural State forward in education.

