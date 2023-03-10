Three pounds of meth net Pea Ridge man federal time

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Pea Ridge man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by five additional years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Dustin Vann, 33, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on May 29,, investigators with the Benton County Drug Unit, assisted by officers from Arkansas Probation and Parole did a home compliance check with Vann, who was on parole based on a previous felony conviction.

When they checked out Vann's Pea Ridge home, investigators found Vann in his bedroom along with a backpack with eight baggies of methamphetamine weighing about 3.6 pounds. The backpack also contained a drug ledger, clear plastic baggies, digital scales, and $764 cash.

Vann was subsequently charged in federal court via grand jury indictment and pleaded guilty to possessing and intending to distribute the methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Williams prosecuted the case.