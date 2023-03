UAPB capsule

UAPB women vs. Alabama State

WHAT SWAC Tournament

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

RECORDS Alabama State 16-14; UAPB 13-16

SERIES Alabama State leads 23-4

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Alabama State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Cordasia Harris, 6-1, Jr.8.26.0

F Shmya Ward, 6-0, Jr.16.06.8

G Ayana Emmanuel, 5-9, Sr.16.54.7

G Jayla Crawford, 5-7, Sr.15.13.0

G Samiya Steele, 5-8, Fr.4.22.2

COACH Freda Freeman-Jackson (358-366 in 25th season at Alabama State and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Jr.8.86.3

F Maori Davenport, 6-5, Jr.8.76.5

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.11.44.8

G Demetria Shepherd, 5-8, Jr.9.02.7

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.8.05.1

COACH Dawn Thornton (36-72 in fourth season at UAPB and 78-129 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Alabama StateUAPB

63.2Points for64.7

70.2Points against66.8

-2.7Rebound margin2.5

-2.7Turnover margin-1.7

40.3FG pct.39.8

29.03-pt pct.25.1

71.1FT pct.59.9

CHALK TALK Alabama State has taken seven consecutive games against UAPB. ... The Golden Lions have won their past two games despite turning the ball over a combined 41 times. ... Shmya Ward scored 20 points in the Hornets' 70-61 win over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday. ... Alabama State outscored UAPB 18-11 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 71-60 win on Feb. 11 in Pine Bluff.

-- Erick Taylor