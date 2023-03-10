Van Horn welcomes strong test

FAYETTEVILLE -- Veteran University of Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn loves the positioning of Louisiana Tech on the Razorbacks' schedule.

With SEC play opening next weekend against Auburn, the Bulldogs (8-4) are just the kind of team Van Horn said he likes his No. 8 Razorbacks (10-2) to face entering the league schedule.

"I just think it's a good way to get a really, really good feel for what it's going to be like the next weekend when we play Auburn as far as SEC play, an experienced team," Van Horn said.

"Obviously, we're really leery of them because they're older and played an SEC school [Ole Miss] on the road and we're a little thin on the mound."

The three-game series starts today at 3 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium with two ace left-handers starting on the mound in Arkansas sophomore Hagen Smith (2-0, 0.63 ERA) facing senior Jonathan Fincher (2-1, 2.84).

Weather is not expected to be an issue for today's game, but there's a chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

The Bulldogs beat Ole Miss 6-5 on the road last Tuesday and had just taken a 5-4 lead against the Rebels in the seventh inning the next night before a storm moved into Oxford, Miss. Because the game was eventually stopped due to weather, the final score reverted to the last completed inning, giving Ole Miss a 4-3 win.

Arkansas won two of three against the Bulldogs in Ruston, La., two years ago, and Louisiana Tech is playing the return series.

Van Horn hired current Louisiana Tech Coach Lane Burroughs onto his staff at Northwestern (La.) State after the 1997 season and Burroughs remained in Natchitoches, La., when Van Horn accepted the job at Nebraska in December that year.

Burroughs went on to serve stints as an assistant coach at Southern Miss (1999-2007), Kansas State (2008) and Mississippi State (2009-12) before landing the head coaching role at Northwestern State for 2013, then moving on to Louisiana Tech, where he's been since 2017.

The Bulldogs, coming off a sweep of Northwestern of the Big Ten last weekend, skipped a mid-week game with the school on quarter break.

Burroughs commiserated with Arkansas' loss of weekend starter Jaxon Wiggins and bullpen standouts Brady Tygart and Koty Frank to arm issues.

"I don't care who you are, if you lose two of your main guys in the bullpen, it's tough," Burroughs said. "So they've had some bumps and bruises, no doubt. But still, it's Arkansas.

"Obviously a ton of respect for Coach Van Horn and that program. We've been up there a lot. ... One of the best teams, year in and year out, in the country. They're always right there to go to Omaha [for the College World Series] and been right there to win a national championship."

The Bulldogs were the pick of Conference USA coaches to win the league. Fincher, a 6-3, 240-pound sixth-year senior, was chosen as the preseason pitcher of the year after going 8-2 with a 3.52 ERA last season. Catcher Jorge Corona (.286, 1 home run, 5 RBI) was also a preseason first-team selection.

The Bulldogs' other top hitters are Walker Burchfield (.360, 1 HR, 9 RBI), Adarius Myers (.353, 1, 7), Dalton Davis (.319, 2, 11) and former Razorback Ethan Bates (.313, 2, 6). Philip Matulia (.283) leads the team with 6 home runs and 16 RBI.

Arkansas outfielders Jared Wegner (.444, 6, 22) and Jace Bohrofen (.444, 3, 10) are off to sizzling starts. Both of them had home runs in Tuesday's 7-5 come-from-behind win over Army, which was capped by a three-run homer by Kendall Diggs (.273, 4, 12) in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Second baseman Peyton Stovall (.349, 3, 10), first baseman Brady Slavens (.326, 1, 10) and center fielder Tavian Josenberger (.320, 2, 9) are also hitting above .300, while third baseman Caleb Cali (.214, 2, 6) is rebounding after his 0-for-12 start.