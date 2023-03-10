WATCH: Diego Rivera exhibit to open at Crystal Bridges Museum on Saturday

The first major exhibition focused solely on Mexican artist Diego Rivera opens at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville on Saturday.

Watch guest curator James Oles talk about Rivera’s 1940 mural “Pan American Unity” here:

[Video not showing up? Click here: https://youtu.be/yj4mE8xqN1s]

Oles reminds us that Rivera’s approach to mural-making owed a lot to filmmaking — one way to look at Rivera’s mural is as a kind of cinematic experience.

“This is [a painting of] multiple realities of multiple times,” Oles says. “So there’s what he’s reading, thinking... what’s going on in world history, the films he’s watching, the archaeology that he studied, his time in San Francisco, his time in Mexico, and he’s taking all those elements and trying to bring them all together into one space that you can see as a human at once. Not like a film, which requires you to sit in the theater for an hour. But like a film, but that's all they’re all once in one composition.”

