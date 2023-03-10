With advisory committee in place, plans for Pulaski County’s homeless village move forward

The last two members of an advisory committee to help create Pulaski County's Community Village for the chronically homeless were sworn in by County Judge Barry Hyde on Thursday.

This completes step one of the Pulaski County Community Village Roadmap.

The committee is responsible for developing the Community Village's operations manual, based on the "Community First! Model" out of Austin, Texas. Select members of the committee will also review proposals for the nonprofit that will manage the village.

The village will be located off Green Road in southwest Pulaski County.

Roger Marlin will serve as chairman of the committee and head of the design and construction committee. Now retired, Marlin brings a background in corporate banking, marketing, sales and construction. After visiting the Community First Village in Texas, Marlin said "they're doing it right."

"People were neighbors, and these are people that had been homeless for years and years and years, and it truly amazed me and that's where we came back and said, 'Wow, this is something that our community needs,'" he said.

Marlin added that he realizes the village won't end homelessness, but it will take care of "a segment" of the problem.

The committee is just in its beginning stages of forming, creating guidelines and community rules, and then establishing a small store and medical clinic, Marlin said.

"I am most looking forward to two things -- first off, is being done with this and being able to go to the village and sit out there and have breakfast with neighbors," he said. "I look forward to the pride that I'm sure we're going to have of other people coming in and seeing what we've done for our citizens."

Darlene Chavis, vice president of the Lakeview Homeowners Association, a neighborhood near the future location of the village, has worked with the homeless to spay and neuter their pets.

"The community members that I have worked with, I have watched a person feed their meal to their dog or let them have that first," she said. "Everyone has to play a part. Not everyone is an animal lover; I'm an animal advocate, lover. So I want to bring that piece of it to the village offering resources, trying to get my own nonprofit up and going so I can provide any kind of funding that may not be available to keep that piece going."

Chavis said many homeless pet owners will sleep outside, rather than abandon their pets to go to a shelter.

"When it's a gift given to you by God, you may get exhausted from time to time but you don't quit," she added. "I know that's a piece of it that I will, until I take my last breath, I'm going to do. I'm glad to be a part of a project this large that is going to offer that."

Mandy Davis was also sworn in on Thursday. She is a licensed social worker and former executive director of Jericho Way, a resource center for the homeless in Little Rock. She is currently a psychometric rater for Woodland International Research Group.

"Especially with regards to the homeless, any sound of construction makes my heart beat a little bit faster because it means it's going to be housing," she said. "And that is one of the huge keys to solving homelessness. But community is just as important, and so you really do have to have both, sort of that magical mix to get people off the street -- and this place does, so I'm excited."

During her time at Jericho Way, Davis said she helped the chronically homeless prepare for some inevitable situations.

"Conversations in and around death have to be had, and I have experience with that. Oftentimes, Jericho Way was a home for people, a day home," she said. "We did funerals and baby showers, weddings, all sorts of things. With regards to death, I hope that I can help in some way establish a dignified space for people to be placed after they die."

Another strength Davis said she can bring will be fundraising and knowing the type of people she will serve.

"It makes me feel really proud to have been there and pushing for something like this and now to be on this side, knowing that Jericho Way is going to benefit so much from something like this. ... This is a solution and it's a solution that I know because I've been to Austin and so I'm really happy."

Other committee members sworn in earlier in January and February include Shana Chaplain, director of the Arkansas State Court Appointed Special Advocates; Clare Graham, co-founder of Finding Hope in Malvern; Barry Jefferson, director of environmental services at Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy; Teresa Conner, systems director of community outreach at Baptist Health; Matt Kovaleski, an industrial designer; Tina Lee, director of compensation for North America at the Flint Group; Carlos Lee, a former attorney and director of account management for Mediacurrent; Steven Morris, programming director of River City Ministry; Errin Stanger, director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub; and Hannah Wirt, who is transitioning out of being homeless.