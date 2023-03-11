The world in brief: Fiji's ex-premier denies abusing power





Fiji's ex-premier denies abusing power

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Fiji's former leader Frank Bainimarama was released on bail Friday after pleading innocent to a charge that he abused his power as prime minister by stopping a police investigation.

Bainimarama and the nation's suspended police commissioner had spent the night in jail after they were arrested Thursday.

"I served as Fiji's prime minister with integrity and with the best interests of Fijians at heart," Bainimarama told reporters outside the courtroom, adding that he would fight the charge not only for his legacy but also for democracy.

Last month, Bainimarama, 68, was suspended from parliament for three years for insulting the president, and this week he resigned from parliament in protest.

Bainimarama and Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho each face a single charge of abuse of office.

Prosecutors claim the pair terminated an active police investigation into former staff members of the University of the South Pacific. They said police were continuing their investigation and could lay more charges.

In a statement, Christopher Pryde, the director of public prosecutions, said Bainimarama and Qiliho "arbitrarily and in abuse of the authority of their respective offices, terminated an active police investigation" after a complaint was made with the police by the university in July 2019 in relation to "the activities of former staff members."

Police said the pair were brought in for questioning Thursday and underwent video recorded interviews before being formally charged.

1,300 migrants saved off Italian coast

MILAN -- The Italian coast guard responded Friday to three boats carrying more than 1,300 migrants that were "in danger" in the Mediterranean Sea off Italy's southern coast, officials said.

Coast guard vessels were dispatched to rescue about 500 people on a smuggler's boat about 700 miles off the Calabria region, which forms the toe of the Italian boot. Coast guard crews also were rescuing 800 migrants from two boats in difficulty some 100 miles off Calabria.

Prosecutors are investigating whether Italian authorities failed to properly respond to the ship signaled by the European border control agency, Frontex. Instead of deploying coast guard boats for a rescue, they sent border enforcement vessels for a law enforcement operation.

Four smugglers have been arrested in the case, including one who was stopped by authorities in Austria.

Italy has strongly rejected any blame for the shipwreck and is adopting new measures to clamp down on smugglers.

Frontex said crossings in the dangerous central Mediterranean Sea have more than doubled in the first two months of this year, with more than 12,000 irregular crossings. Last month alone, the numbers tripled from a year ago, to 7,000.

Haiti IDs more suspects in assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Authorities in Haiti have identified new suspects in the July 2021 killing of President Jovenel Moise, including a pastor and a well-known gang leader.

Warrants also have been issued for eight police officers, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said Friday in a TV interview.

None of the new suspects have been arrested, and it wasn't clear what alleged roles they might have played.

Desrosiers identified the gang leader as Vitel'Homme Innocent, leader of the Kraze Barye gang, which roughly translates to "breaking barriers." He is also sought by the FBI, which accused him of helping kidnap 17 U.S. missionaries in October 2021.

Desrosiers did not provide further details, and he did not immediately return a message for comment.

Ex-Malaysian premier charged with graft

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was charged Friday with corruption and money laundering, making him Malaysia's second ex-leader to be indicted after leaving office.

Muhyiddin, 75, pleaded innocent to four charges of abusing his power to obtain $51.4 million bribes for his party and two charges of money laundering involving $43 million. His party said he is expected to face an additional charge Monday.

Muhyiddin vowed to clear his name and denied abusing his power to award contracts to selected ethnic Malay contractors in return for bribes, and approve an appeal by a business tycoon on the cancellation of his tax exemption.

Muhyiddin was first arrested Thursday and released later in the day by the anti-graft agency, which questioned him a second time over government stimulus projects for Malay contractors during the covid-19 pandemic. Outside the court building Friday, some supporters chanted and carried banners that read "malicious intent."

Two senior members from Muhyiddin's Bersatu party were recently charged with graft. The anti-graft agency has also frozen Bersatu's party accounts.

If Muhyiddin is found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the corruption charges, 15 years each for money laundering and fines.





Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to media outside courthouse Friday, after being charged with corruption and money laundering, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP/Vincent Thian)





