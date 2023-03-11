2A boys capsule

2A boys

MARSHALL VS. BIGELOW

TIME 1:15 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MARSHALL

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GPayton DePriest6-2Jr.

GAllesandro Govi5-9Jr.

GBryce Griffin6-0Jr.

FJessie Ragland6-3Jr.

FLogan Ward6-6Sr.

COACH Donnie Smith

CONFERENCE 2A-2

RECORD 27-8

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Cutter-Morning Star 69-49 (regional first round), lost to Bigelow 63-47 (regional semifinal), def. Sloan-Hendrix (regional consolation), def. Johnson Co. Westside 82-52 (state first round,), def. East Poinsett County 73-46 (state second round), def. Earle 55-46 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Jessie Ragland

PROBABLE STARTERS

BIGELOW

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GWade Nutt6-1Sr.

GBennett Wilson6-0Jr.

GBrandt Tipton5-7Jr.

FCarter Alexander5-10Jr.

FJavon Orr6-7Sr.

COACH Craig Neumeier

CONFERENCE 2A-5

RECORD 30-2

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. South Side Bee Branch 57-53 (regional first round), def. Marshall 63-47 (regional semifinal), def. Cedar Ridge 66-42 (regional final), def. Hector 74-35 (state first round), def. Bay 59-55 (state second round), def. Rector 69-61 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Javon Orr

NOTEWORTHY

Neither team was ranked in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 2A Boys Preseason Super Six poll, but Marshall was No. 6 prior to the start of the regional tournament. ... Donnie Smith also coached at Perryville prior to coming to Marshall. ... Bigelow Coach Craig Neumeier has been at the school for 23 years. ... The Bobcats started the season 3-3 after losing consecutive games to Bergman, Dardanelle and Berryville. ... Bigelow last played for a state title in 2005 when it lost to Buffalo Island Central. ... Marshall won state basketball championships in 1942 and 1946.