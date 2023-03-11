2A girls capsule

2A girls

CONWAY CHRISTIAN VS. MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA

TIME 11:30 a.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GJosie Williams5-7Sr.

GBrooklyn Pratt5-4So.

GConley Gibson5-8So.

GKara Keathley5-4Sr.

FMallory Malone5-11Sr.

COACH Trey Lynch

CONFERENCE 2A-5

RECORD 32-5

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. South Side Bee Branch 66-41 (regional first round), def. England 60-39 (regional semifinal), def. Mount Vernon-Enola 52-40 (regional final), def. Life Way Christian 56-32 (state first round), def. Des Arc 69-48 (state second round), def. Hector 64-53 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Conley Gibson

PROBABLE STARTERS

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GA.J. Person5-8Jr.

GCoree Kyle5-5So.

GMarlee Raby5-8Jr.

FOlivia McClelland5-9Jr.

FDessie McCarty6-2Jr.

COACH Adam Carlton

CONFERENCE 2A-3

RECORD 37-5

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Conway St. Joseph 78-46 (regional first round), def. Bigelow 52-43 (regional semifinal), lost to Conway Christian 52-40 (regional consolation), def. Yellville-Summit 63-53 (state first round), def. Riverside 45-43 (state second round), def. Mansfield 50-30 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR A.J. Person

NOTEWORTHY

Mount Vernon-Enola was ranked No. 1 and Conway Christian was ranked No. 4 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 2A Girls Preseason Super Six poll. ... This is the third meeting between the teams, with each winning one by double digits. ... Conway Christian won its first state title in 2010 -- in just its second year of the program. The Lady Eagles' coach was Ashley Hutchcraft, who guided Conway to the 6A state title championship Friday.