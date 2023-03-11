3 more shooting suspects named

Pine Bluff police have identified three more suspects connected to Tuesday night's shooting near Sunset Village Apartments that killed two teenagers.

Police say they are looking for Dashon Cobbs Jr., 17, Quentine Lowe, 18, and Kenon Smith, 20, but did not indicate how they might be connected.

Kavon Bledsoe, 21, was arrested Wednesday and ordered held without bail in Jefferson County jail.

Cobbs is described as 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. Lowe is described as 6-feet-3 and about 180 pounds, and Smith is said to be 5-feet-11 and weighing about 140.

All three suspects are from Pine Bluff and are wanted on suspicion of two counts of capital murder, two counts of first-degree battery, one count of terroristic act and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Earlier Friday, Jefferson County District Judge John Kearney on Friday found probable cause to hold Bledsoe without bail on suspicion of the same charges. Bledsoe is accused of shooting Asharray Thomas, 18, and a 16-year-old male not named due to his age to death outside Sunset Village Apartments at 2611 W. 34th Ave. just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. The two victims were students in the Pine Bluff School District.

Another female who was shot was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, but her condition was not known to police.

She and the other victims were located in a gray car in a parking lot near the apartment complex.

Another male was shot and fled the scene, but was located about a block away, according to police. His wound was not life-threatening, police said.

An affidavit by police, as read by Jefferson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Joe West, revealed there was a fifth person that was in the vehicle, but that person suffered lesser injuries and gave a statement to police.

That witness stated a Chevy Tahoe circled their vehicle "hanging out" in the parking lot, and the occupants eventually stopped, got out of the vehicle and fired shots.

The Tahoe was found burned out at an unknown location, and the owner later identified as Bledsoe called 9-1-1 to report it stolen, West read. Bledsoe reportedly admitted to driving the vehicle, stopping and getting out along with others and shooting at the gray car. A motive for the shooting has not been established.

Kearney appointed an attorney for Bledsoe, who said when asked about a lawyer: "I think my momma, she's getting an attorney. I don't have a lawyer."

