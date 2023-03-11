3A boys capsule

3A boys

MANILA VS. BERGMAN

TIME 7:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MANILA

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GLuke Kirk6-1Jr.

GBrayden Nunnally6-5Sr.

GJaron Burrow6-3Sr.

FCostner Smith6-3Sr.

FRex Farmer6-6So.

COACH Lee Wimberly

CONFERENCE 3A-3

RECORD 30-5

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Tuckerman 53-38 (regional first round), lost to Newport 49-47 (regional semifinal), def. Rivercrest 52-45 (regional consolation), def. Rose Bud 63-58 (state first round), def. Charleston 73-56 (state second round), def. Dumas 56-47 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Jaron Burrow

PROBABLE STARTERS

BERGMAN

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GDylan Friend6-0So.

GBryson Bauer6-0Jr.

GWalker Patton5-10Sr.

FKaden Ponder6-4Jr.

FSawyer Schubert6-5So.

COACH Bo Martin

CONFERENCE 3A-1

RECORD 38-5

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Paris 50-45 (regional first round), lost to Valley Springs 84-76 (regional semifinal), def. Booneville 69-27 (regional consolation), def. Drew Central 66-45 (state first round), def. Riverview 67-43 (state second round), def. Rivercrest 74-58 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Walker Patton

NOTEWORTHY

Bergman was ranked No. 3 and Manila was ranked No. 4 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 3A Boys Preseason Super Six poll. ... Walker Patton is averaging more than 20 points for Bergman. He averaged nearly 27 last year as a junior. ... Manila is playing for a state title for the first time since 2010 and is aiming to claim its second championship since 1962. ... Bergman has won 25 of its past 26 games, but the last time the Panthers captured a state trophy was in 1953.