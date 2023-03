3A girls capsule

3A girls

LAMAR VS. SALEM

TIME 6 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

LAMAR

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GMorgan Cochran5-5Sr.

GShae Taylor5-6Sr.

FBailee Cowell5-5Sr.

FKarley Williams5-8Sr.

CMadison Davidson5-10So.

COACH Brandon Schluterman

CONFERENCE 3A-5

RECORD 29-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Pangburn 55-23 (regional first round), lost to Episcopal Collegiate 42-26 (regional semifinal), def. Helena-West Helena 62-37 (regional consolation), def. Melbourne 57-53 (state first round), def. McGehee 54-36 (state second round), def. Bergman 41-39 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Shae Taylor

PROBABLE STARTERS

SALEM

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GChelsea Hamilton5-7Sr.

GOlivia Dickens5-4Jr.

GMaddie Keen5-7Jr.

GMarleigh Sellars5-8Jr.

FGreenly Hall6-0Sr.

COACH Josh Bateman

CONFERENCE 3A-2

RECORD 29-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Osceola 61-52 (regional first round), def. Manila 54-47 (regional semifinal), def. Melbourne 54-44 (regional final), def. Helena-West Helena 52-42 (state first round), def. Fouke 67-41 (state second round), def. Glen Rose 63-38 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Greenly Hall

NOTEWORTHY

Lamar was ranked No. 2 and Salem was ranked No. 3 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 3A Girls Preseason Super Six poll. ... Marleigh Sellars and Chelsea Hamilton are averaging 20.3 points and 16.0 points, respectively, during the state tournament for Salem. ... Lamar guard Kori Sanders, who was a member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Girls Underclassman team last season, isn't expected to play after recently suffering a leg injury. ... Salem last played for a state title in 2021 when it lost to Melbourne.