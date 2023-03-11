ASUN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 10, TENNESSEE-MARTIN 6

Evan Hafley hit a walk-off grand slam to give the University of Central Arkansas its sixth victory of 2023.

UCA (6-7) was tied with Tennessee-Martin heading into the ninth inning after scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the score 6-6.

Kade Seldomridge and Tanner Leonard led off the ninth inning with singles before Tenn.-Martin loaded the bases by intentionally walking Kolby Johnson.

Hafley capped his three-hit, five-RBI night by sending the first pitch over the right-field fence to end the contest.

UCA had 14 hits and stole four bases.

Charlie Christensen (1-0) earned his first career win thanks to two scoreless innings to close out the Tenn.-Martin offense. He struck out one batter and did not allow a baserunner