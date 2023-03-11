Bank failure shakes stock market

Fear rattled Wall Street on Friday as stocks tumbled after the biggest U.S. bank failure in nearly 15 years.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.4% to cap its worst week since September. That's despite a highly anticipated federal report Friday showing pay raises for workers are slowing and other signals Wall Street wants to see of cooling pressure on inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 1.8%. Some of the market's sharpest drops again came from the financial industry, where stocks tanked for a second day.

U.S. regulators took over Silicon Valley Bank in a surprise midday move after shares of its parent company, SVB Financial, plunged more than 60% this week. The company, which served the tech industry and startups, was trying to raise cash to relieve a crunch.

Friday's struggles came amid what strategists in a Bank of America Global Research report called "the crashy vibes of March." Markets have been twitchy on worries that high inflation is proving difficult to subdue, an issue expected to force the Federal Reserve to reaccelerate its interest rate increases.

Such increases can undercut inflation by slowing the economy, but also drag down prices for stocks and other investments. Higher rates also raise the risk of a recession.

The Fed has already raised rates at the fastest pace in decades and made other moves to reverse its tremendous support for the economy during the pandemic. It's effectively pulling money out of the economy, something Wall Street calls "liquidity," which can tighten the screws on the system.

Friday's federal report helped calm some economic worries, which led to some up-and-down trading. Overall U.S. hiring was hotter than expected, a signal the labor market remains too strong for the Fed's liking.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury plunged to 3.69% from 3.91% late Thursday, a sharp move for the bond market. The yield helps set rates for mortgages and other loans.

Some of the sharpest drops on Wall Street came from banking stocks on worries of a pending cash crunch if interest rates stay higher for longer and customers pull out deposits. That is expected to set up pain because a flight of deposits likely will force banks to sell bonds to raise cash, right as higher interest rates knock down prices for such bonds.

Besides SVB Financial's struggles, Silvergate Capital said this week it's voluntarily shutting down its bank. The bank served the crypto industry and had warned it could end up "less than well-capitalized."

Stock losses were heaviest at regional banks. First Republic Bank tumbled 14.8%. It filed a statement with regulators to reiterate its "strong capital and liquidity positions."

Charles Schwab lost another 11.7% after dropping 12.8% Thursday "as investors stretched for read-throughs" from the SVB Financial crisis, according to analysts at UBS. The analysts called them "logical but superficial" because of differences in how companies get their deposits.

Larger banks, which have been stress-tested by regulators after the 2008 financial crisis, held up better. JPMorgan Chase rose 2.5%.

Overall, the S&P 500 fell 56.73 points to 3,861.59. The Dow lost 345.22 points to 31,909.64, and the Nasdaq dropped 199.47 points to 11,138.89.

