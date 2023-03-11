Bella Vista planners to consider law office plans

BELLA VISTA -- The Planning Commission will continue discussing requests surrounding the construction of a proposed law office during its next regular session.

The meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Monday at the District Court Building.

The requests, along with several others listed on the March agenda, were addressed March 2 during the commission's work session.

Jason Ingalls, with Expedient City Engineering, has made the requests -- a waiver, zoning variance and large-scale development proposal -- for a location at the Berksdale Center Commercial Subdivision located northwest of the intersection of Bella Vista Way and Oldham Drive.

The large-scale development proposal is for a 3,220-square-foot law office. The zoning variance request is on the minimum C-4 Shopping Center District front building setback for the development while the waiver request is being made where driveway slope, cut setbacks, pedestrian accommodations and detention are concerned.

Other items discussed during the work session and expected to come during Monday's meeting include:

A request to waive certain requirements as part of a large-scale development request for a proposed multifamily development known as Cottage Lane Village near Forest Hills Boulevard and Cottage Lane. The request is by Candice Anderson with CEI Engineering Associates. The applicant is proposing 40 new residential units within the development expansion for multifamily use. The proposal would bring the total number of residential units to 60.

A zoning variance regarding the maximum height and landscape perimeter requirements as part of a large-scale development proposal at 350 Pinion Drive requested by applicant Mandy Bunch with Wallace Design Collective. The project is described as Lot 53 of the Pinion Hollow Commercial Subdivision.

A zoning request submitted by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association for property at 2271 Bella Vista Way from single-family residential to light industrial district.

A zoning request submitted by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association for property at 1 Euston Road from conservation to neighborhood commercial district.

A zoning request submitted by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association for property at 948 Blowing Springs Road from conservation to neighborhood commercial district.

A zoning request submitted by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association for property at 31 Hilltop Drive from conservation to neighborhood commercial district.

A variance request on the required number of off-street parking spaces for property at 4 Gairloch Circle. The applicant is Kurtis Carlson with The Blue Door Group. The applicant is requesting single-family detached residences to provide two off-street parking spaces within the front and side setback. The applicant requests a variance that would reduce the required number of off-street parking spaces from two to one, due to the topographic and shape constraints of the lot.

A zoning variance request on the maximum number of dockside improvements allowed per parcel for property located at 39 Davis Circle. The applicant is Karen Doyle. The property is a conservation-zoned parcel known as limited common property of Block 2, Brompton Court Subdivision, and is adjacent to Lake Windsor. Only one dock is allowed per parcel in city limits regardless of size or zone. The applicant is seeking a variance on this requirement as approximately six docks already exist on the parcel.

An amendment to code to make trails a permitted use within all zones.

A waiver request to have a secondary access driveway on a lot with less than 151 feet of frontage on a property at 40 Hessle Circle, Lot 20, Block 9 of the York Subdivision, just east of Lake Ann. The Master Street Plan identifies Hessle Circle as a residential circle drive with minimal to low traffic. The waiver request has been applied for by James Cheek.