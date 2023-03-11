Board approves ASU’s plan for veterinary college

MALVERN -- Arkansas State University received approval on Friday from the Arkansas State University System board of trustees to offer a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and establish a College of Veterinary Medicine.

The school will "help meet substantial state and national demand" while establishing ASU as a destination for students interested in the sciences and attract more undergraduates to the Jonesboro campus, said Chuck Welch, president of the ASU System, during a trustees meeting at ASU Three Rivers. "We are really excited about the impact on our campus."

Arkansas is one of only 19 states without a wholly owned and operated college/school of veterinary medicine or a veterinary college/school that is operated jointly with another state. Students wishing to receive this degree must complete a four-year program of study leading to the veterinary medicine degree, according to the ASU System. This program will seek approval from the A-State Graduate Council and the Arkansas Division of Higher Education, and it will pursue accreditation by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education.

Nationally, more than 40,000 new veterinarians will be needed to meet projected demand in 2030, and more than 75 million pets in the U.S. may not have access to veterinary care by 2030 without intervention, according to a 2021 report by Mars Veterinary Health, a network of 2,500 veterinary clinics and hospitals. Pet care appointments increased 6.5% in 2021, nearly 2,000 baby boomer veterinarians are retiring annually, and it would take more than 30 years of graduates to meet the 10-year industry need for credentialed veterinary technicians.

The demand for veterinarians "over the next decade is startling," Welch said.

The mean debt from earning a veterinary degree was more than $147,000 for 2022 graduates from America's 33 public and private veterinary schools, with the mean starting salary for those who secured full-time work at just more than $111,000, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Some veterinarians have student debt reaching more than $200,000 or $300,000.

However, Arkansas State "will propose a tuition much lower" than the national average -- which is more than $50,000, if a student is paying in-state tuition, and more than $80,000 for out-of-state students -- according to Arkansas State Chancellor Todd Shields. Welch and the ASU System board of trustees "are behind us" on this affordability emphasis, he said.

The future College of Veterinary Medicine will add a faculty and support staff of approximately 40 professionals, according to Arkansas State. The initial up-front equipment and facility investment cost of $15 million to launch will be funded by a combination of potential sources, including tuition, fundraising, university reserves and potential bonding initiatives.

Arkansas ranks 49th in the U.S. for veterinarians per population, with only 14 veterinarians per 100,000 people, according to veterinarians.org.

For years, Ed Salo -- an associate professor of history at Arkansas State, associate director of Heritage Studies, and president of the Faculty Senate -- has "watched hundreds [of] our brightest students" leave the state to study veterinary medicine, and when they leave, they often don't return, which is a loss for "our region and our state," he said earlier this year. Creating a College of Veterinary Medicine at Arkansas State "will help fix the problem."

Shields expects an initial group of 120 students for the ASU veterinary school, which he hopes to open in the fall of 2025, although he acknowledged that could be an "optimistic" projection. More likely, fall 2026 will be the target.

ASU-Beebe has the only veterinary technician program in the state, said Jeff Hankins, vice president for strategic communications & economic development for the ASU System. With Arkansas State adding a veterinary school, "that opens up all kinds of possibilities for relationships" between the two institutions.

Arkansas State has the Arkansas Biosciences Institute, as well as its Agricultural Research and Teaching Farm in Jonesboro, and other agricultural research stations, which will aid the veterinary program, officials said. The university also has an Equine Center, which has become a cornerstone of the College of Agriculture.

Arkansas State's College of Veterinary Medicine will operate on a four-year distributed model, where students will complete their first year's coursework on campus before moving into the veterinary community for additional clinical training, according to Arkansas State. A request for new positions for the school has been submitted to the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.

Working in the field will give students a "feel" for the job, Shields said. "We're working with veterinarians now on how that will go, and they're dying for help."