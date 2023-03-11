The nation in brief: Patient, crew survive N.C. copter crash

Patient, crew survive N.C. copter crash

FRANKLIN, N.C. -- A patient and three crew members survived when a medical transport helicopter crashed in North Carolina, authorities said.

Macon County 911 communications supervisor Todd Seagle said the helicopter went down moments after it declared an emergency about 7 p.m. Thursday, WLOS-TV reported.

Macon County Sheriff Brent Holbrooks said the EC-135 helicopter was traveling to Mission Hospital in Asheville when it crashed in Macon County. He confirmed all four people on the flight were alive, WLOS reported.

The aircraft was transporting a patient from a medical facility in Murphy. Three people involved in the crash were taken by ambulance to Mission Hospital with minor to moderate injuries and one was taken to Angel Medical Center for evaluation, Macon County Emergency Services Director Warren Cabe said.

The aircraft was severely damaged. Investigators were examining the wreckage to determine the cause of the crash, Cabe said.

Building fire raises White House alarm

WASHINGTON -- A fire broke out Friday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 8 a.m. on Twitter that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire. It said there were no injuries.

Built between 1871 and 1888, the Eisenhower building towers over the West Wing, where President Joe Biden works. It houses a wide array of White House workers. An email to White House staff sent Friday morning said "URGENT: EVACUATION" with the order to leave the building at the direction of security officers.

By 8:35 a.m., the White House grounds were relatively calm after the disturbance.

2nd Alaskan volcano showing activity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A second volcano in remote Alaska is experiencing elevated earthquake activity this week, signaling an increased potential for eruption, officials said.

Earthquake activity near Takawangha Volcano increased over the past 48 hours and is continuing, Alaska Volcano Observatory officials said Thursday.

That volcano is west of Anchorage in the western Aleutian Islands and about 5 miles from Tanaga Volcano, which scientists said earlier in the week had seen intensified earthquake activity.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory has raised the alert level to advisory status for Tanaga and to watch status for Takawangha.

Analysts at the observatory continue to monitor the situation closely. Up to several earthquakes per minute are occurring under Tanaga Island, where both volcanoes are located, the observatory said. The largest quake over the previous 24 hours was a magnitude 3.9 under Tanaga Volcano.

No eruptive activity or signs of unrest were detected in satellite or other monitoring data.

The island is about 1,250 miles southwest of Anchorage. There are no communities there, but Adak, a city of about 170 people on another island, is about 65 miles away and could see ashfall.

If one of the volcanoes were to erupt, it could be a problem for aircraft. The Aleutians are below the routes that jets fly between North America and Asia. Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and can cause airplane engines to shut down.

Biden, Trudeau to talk NORAD upgrade

WASHINGTON -- The White House announced this week that later this month President Joe Biden will visit Canada, where he'll address parliament and meet with Prime Minster Justin Trudeau.

A key point on the agenda will be modernizing the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which monitors the skies above the continent. The defense partnership was in the spotlight recently when NORAD tracked a suspected Chinese spy balloon that passed over the two countries before being shot down over the coast of South Carolina.

A U.S. fighter jet later shot down an unidentified flying object in Canadian airspace.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will be joined by first lady Jill Biden and they'll spend March 23-24 in Ottawa. She said the trip "will reaffirm the United States' commitment to the U.S.-Canada partnership and promote our shared security, shared prosperity, and shared values."

Biden and Trudeau plan to discuss the war in Ukraine, strengthening supply chains and supporting clean energy, as well as instability in Haiti and migration throughout the region.

"Canada and the United States are allies, neighbors, and most importantly, friends," Trudeau said in a statement. "As we face increasing global uncertainty, we will continue working together as we defend our continent and our shared values, create more opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the border, and build strong economies as reliable suppliers as we move toward a net-zero world."

Priorities for Canada include ensuring the U.S. doesn't enact protectionist trade measures, border migration challenges and support for Ukraine.



