Church notes: First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville studies “This Hallelujah Banquet” for Lent

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: Call 855-1126, e-mail questions@bvcc.net, or visit bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Lenten worship services on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Prior to the service, a supper is served in the Fellowship Hall at 5 p.m.

Sunday morning traditional service is at 8:30 a.m. and the blended service at 10:45 a.m.

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of prayer shawls, quilting, and Lutheran World Relief school kits. The quilters meet the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. April 2 in the front church parking lot.

GriefShare classes will begin on April 4 and continue until June 27. These classes are held every Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon to serve those is our area that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.

A watercolor class starts at 9:30 a.m. March 13 in Fellowship Hall. Cost is $3. Call the office to register.

A men's roadside pickup is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 18. Meet at the church. Call Barry Owen (876-8432) with questions.

Information: 855-2390 or visit PCBV.org.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

Lenten midweek gatherings take place on Wednesdays from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Zoom, learning from Eugene Peterson's "This Hallelujah Banquet," a new interpretation of the Book of Revelation.

Information: 442-4411,fupcfay.org,facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m., both in-person and livestreamed. All church committees will meet at 11:45 a.m. this Sunday following worship.

All Church Bingo will begin with sandwiches at 5 p.m. this Sunday at the church. All ages are welcome. Bring a prize to share.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office at if you would like a ride.

Wednesday Night Connect is a Lenten learning event with dinner, beginning at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday following Ash Wednesday. Adults will use the book, "I Heard God Laugh" by Matthew Kelly.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

