Collision in Bryant kills woman; 2 hurt

A woman was killed and two men hurt in a collision Wednesday night on the Interstate 30 service road in Bryant, according to a preliminary fatality report from Bryant police.

Jamie Schneider, 31, of Benton was fatally injured about 7:55 p.m. when the 2020 Hyundai she was driving west on the service road struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota and ran off the road into a ditch, where it struck an embankment, flipped and rolled, partially ejecting Schneider, the report says.

The driver and a passenger in the Toyota, Jorge Fresch, 27, and Daniel Fresch, 24, both of Benton, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the report says.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.