Watson Chapel School Board to meet

The Watson Chapel School Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road.

The agenda includes the financial statement, updates on construction and the legislative session, discussion of reconfiguration of grades, a wrestling program and discipline plan, according to a news release.

Housing board to meet

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. March 22 at the Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave., according to a news release. Details: (870) 541-0706.

St. John giveaway today

St. John AME Church, on the corner of Cherry and Pullen streets, will give away boxes of groceries today from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. Identification is required in this drive-thru event.

Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, open their trunks and the food box will be loaded in the vehicle, according to a news release. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor of St. John AME Church.

Center provides lunch, blessing bags

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will host a free to-go lunch and blessing bags outreach at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, April 22 and May 20.

Lula Mae's mission is to serve as a resource to support families and communities with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to sustain a quality, self-sufficient lifestyle while becoming positive contributors to their community and society, according to a news release. Shaneka Hamilton is Lula Mae's executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

VA sets virtual claims event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. March 23. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. March 22, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

UAPB announces Retool the Yard contest

The community is urged to vote for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the Retool Your School Competition, Cluster 2!

"Help the students win and Retool The Yard," according to a news release. "Help UAPB win a campus improvement grant of up to $150,000. It's time to help UAPB students make it to a top spot in the annual Home Depot's HBCU Competition. The program encourages and recognizes innovative campus improvement projects at accredited Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)."

The grants are awarded based on each school's:

Number of online votes on the Retool Your School website and by the number of times the hashtag is used. Use #RYSUAPB on ALL your Instagram and Twitter posts.

To vote, visit retoolyourschool.com. UAPB is in Cluster 2.

"Remember: Vote daily and vote often! The higher we place, the higher the prize," according to the release.