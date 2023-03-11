Convention Center faces busy spring

Coming off the news of a Marriott hotel in the near future, the Pine Bluff Convention Center is booked and busy this spring season after hosting a successful 5A state high school basketball tournament.

Kicking off the busy season is the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Distinguished Gentlemen banquet. The next day, the Arkansas Department of Education Priority Schools will host a three-day conference.

"The hosting of the ADE Teachers Conference March 12-14 will involve 500 teachers with over 250 rooms at local hotels," said Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey. "This is great news for Pine Bluff and the Convention Center."

McCorvey said he is really excited about the exposure the community will receive by hosting a nationally known event after a problem occurred with the original host site. The USA Gymnastics Arkansas State Meet will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center March 17-19.

"This is a state meet involving over 735 participants," said McCorvey. "Family and friends of these participants will be in the city of Pine Bluff from around the state of Arkansas using local hotels and patronizing local restaurants, not to mention visiting local businesses."

This event, according to McCorvey is generally held at the ULR, however, a problem with the arena floor caused the event to consider another venue.

"Hot Springs was the other city under consideration," said McCorvey. "The Pine Bluff destination won the bid."

Another event scheduled is the Sahara Shrine Circus. The circus will be in town April 1 and 2 with more than 10 action-packed performances.

Some of the performances include "America's Got Talent Extreme" winner Colby "El Loko" Gort, The Nuclear Aerialist Stunt Girls, The Unbelievable Globe Of Death Stunts, BMX Freestyle, Chicago All Stars Acrobatic Stunt Team, Bee and Optimus.

Other events hosted in April include the THV 11 Weather Team Public Forum, City of Pine Bluff Health Fair and Micro Wrestling Federation. May will kick off with the 2023 Business Exposition followed by several graduations including the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Spring Commencement.

As the summer months roll around, McCorvey said they already have some days filled like the Commissioner of State Lands of Arkansas public sale.

"We are on a roll," said McCorvey who said the hotel is now in its paperwork phase for financing. "Perhaps other groups in the state of Arkansas will take note and consider Pine Bluff in the near future when the hotel is open."