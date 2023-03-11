Marriages

Alexandria Gordon, 30, and Precious Underwood, 38, both of Hutchins, Texas.

Evier Conley, 65, and Ruth Henry, 60, both of Little Rock.

Zachary Boyce, 28, and Kainna Rambo, 28, both of Dallas.

Tessa Townsend, 20, of Little Rock Air Force and Erick Schmid, 22, of Waxahachie, Texas.

Alexander Sales, 20, and Faith Garrison, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Destiny Huffman, 26, of Benton and Noemi Osieczko, 21, of Little Rock.

William Siler, 24, of Searcy and Bailey Norwood, 24, of El Dorado.

Divorces

FILED

23-842. Lidia Gonzalez Garcia v. Jesus Larios Cruz.

23-847. Crystal Perkins v. Ricardo Sykes.

23-848. Dianna Thompson v. Danny Thompson.

23-851. Jessica Vallejo v. Richard Willis.

23-853. Jacqueline Austin v. Edward Austin.

GRANTED

22-1211. Leslie Rose v. Robert Rose.

22-3836. Vanessa Zellmer v. Edward Zellmer.