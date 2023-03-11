DeSantis takes message to Iowa’s GOP

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- In an early test of his support in the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced himself Friday to an audience of Iowa Republicans with a message that leaned into the antagonism toward the left that has made him a popular figure among conservatives.

"We will never surrender to the woke mob," he said at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport. "Our state is where woke goes to die."

With the Iowa caucuses less than a year away, Republicans in the state are taking a harder look at DeSantis, who is emerging as a leading rival to Donald Trump. The former president, who is mounting his third bid for the White House, will be in Davenport on Monday as early signs warn that some Republicans may be looking for someone else to lead the party into the future.

Trump mocked DeSantis' trip on social media, asking "why would people show up?"

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took issue with the Florida governor's threatening language that criticized young transgender people and their parents.

"When ... these MAGA Republicans don't agree with an issue or with policy, they don't bring forth something that's either going to have a good faith conversation. They go to this conversation of 'woke.' ... What that turns into is hate; what that turns into is despicable policy."

DeSantis appeared alongside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and was heading to the capital city of Des Moines later in the day to meet with a small contingent of GOP lawmakers and promote his new book, "The Courage to be Free."

The state will kick off the contest for the Republican nomination next year. Trump remains widely popular among Iowa Republicans, though positive views of the former president have slipped somewhat since he left the White House.

Now, 80% say they have a favorable rating of him, down slightly from 91% in September 2021, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released Friday. Eighteen percent have unfavorable views of Trump.

Though slightly behind the well-known Trump, DeSantis gets a rosy review from Iowa Republicans -- 74% favorable rating. Notably, DeSantis has high name recognition in a state over 1,000 miles away from his. Just 20% say they aren't sure how to rate him.

While DeSantis was making his presence known in Iowa, several prominent former Trump supporters called on him to take the next step and announce he's running.

"More than ever our country needs strong leadership, someone that gets things done & isn't afraid to stand up for what's right," tweeted former Pennsylvania Rep. and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta. "Come on, Ron, your country needs you!"

Barletta had accused Trump of disloyalty after the former president endorsed a rival in his gubernatorial primary.

DeSantis' visit coincided with a trip to the state by former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her 2024 candidacy last month. Trump's stop Monday will be his first visit to the state since launching his latest presidential bid.

In recent weeks, DeSantis' team has begun holding conversations with a handful of prospective campaign staffers in key states.

DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy in late spring or early summer, after the conclusion of the Florida legislative session in mid-May.

"There's another former president in this cycle. Only he is not interested in helping a first time candidate," veteran Iowa GOP activist David Oman said, referring to Trump. "I believe there is not an overwhelming favorite this time."

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.