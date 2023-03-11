Eighth graders tour plantation in Tillar

Eighth grade students from Cornerstone Christian Academy and Monticello Middle School participated in a Feb. 16 field trip to the Hollywood Plantation in Tillar, hosted by the Alex Foundation.

Students engaged in activities to give them a sense of understanding of the history, culture and architecture of the plantation.

The students participated in a project-based activity at the property by sketching a perspective of Taylor House with vanishing points and parallel vertical lines to indicate features of the house.

"Built in 1846 by the skillful craftsmanship of enslaved laborers, Taylor House was the centerpiece of Hollywood Plantation. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on Oct. 16, 1995, representing 168 years of architecture evolution," according to a news release.

The architecture presentation and tour were led by architect Brent Shelor. Lunch was provided by the Alex Foundation's board director, McKinley Thomas of Dermott. Turner Stax of McGehee provided snacks. Funding for Shelor's presentation was made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Alex Foundation partnered with Arkansas Archaeology Survey to bring about the field trip to the plantation.

The foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Desha County that introduces students to architecture and design through a multiple-disciplinary and multiple-intelligence approach to learning. For details, visit www.alex-foundation.org.