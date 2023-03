Former Maryland defensive tackle Anthony “Tank” Booker Jr. is on an official visit to Arkansas.

Booker, 6-4, 320 pounds, entered the transfer portal March 7 after recording 25 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles last season as a senior.

He committed to Maryland over Cincinnati, Kansas, Toledo and others in 2019 out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati. He was a consensus 3-star prospect.