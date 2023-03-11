Henderson State adding 2 degrees

MALVERN -- Henderson State University -- which made major cuts nearly a year ago -- is adding a pair of degrees for the fall semester, following approval by the Arkansas State University System board of trustees Friday.

In May 2022, the trustees had unanimously approved cuts to Henderson State that eliminated 88 faculty positions and 25 degree programs, including programs in English, mathematics, biology and chemistry.

ASU System President Chuck Welch had said those cuts were necessary to save the university from financial ruin and closure. The school was $78 million in debt overall because of numerous decisions by previous administrators, a situation that included budgets that overestimated revenue and underestimated costs; unpaid bills to vendors; and depleted reserves.

Since then, the ASU System office in Little Rock and the university staff in Arkadelphia have been working together on HSU's recovery.

The Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Sciences approved Friday provides a pathway for students who desire to explore the world through the natural sciences, according to the ASU System.

The degree plan serves students pursuing prerequisites for medical school, dental school, pharmacy school, dental hygiene school, veterinary school -- such as the one Arkansas State University plans to open in Jonesboro in 2025 or 2026 -- optometry school, and physical therapy school, according to the ASU System.

The students expected to enroll in this program are those currently interested in biology and chemistry, medical school, and other professional pathways, as well as students who are seeking future STEM degrees.

The program has the space and equipment necessary to offer all courses listed, according to the ASU System. "No new faculty are required for this proposed program as it is only comprised of current course offerings."

The other program approved Friday, the Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education, with a focus on Math Education, will require one new full-time faculty member to be hired at $65,000 annually, according to the ASU System.

"Given the changing landscape of teacher licensure in the state of Arkansas, a degree in Secondary Education provides a crucial pathway to teacher licensure in mathematics, [and it's] imperative that Henderson State University continue to offer a route to teacher licensure in the area of mathematics education."

These degrees are part of "rebuilding and reimagining" Henderson State, Welch said. "Math is a major need area for secondary institutions around the state, and HSU had a long history" of teacher education and development.

HSU also continues its climb back from the precipice of fiscal disaster, said Julie Bates, executive vice president of the ASU System. HSU reduced operating expenses and personal services by 5% and 24%, respectively, in fiscal year 2022, and personal services expenses were the lowest in seven years.

That's required "a lot of sacrifice" by everyone associated with the university, as well as plenty of helpful resources from the ASU System, said Chancellor Chuck Ambrose.

The trustees met on the ASU Three Rivers campus on Friday.