Iran, Saudi Arabia to restore ties

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions. The major diplomatic breakthrough negotiated with China lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals -- directly and in proxy conflicts around the region.

The deal, struck in Beijing this week amid its ceremonial National People's Congress, represents a major diplomatic victory for the Chinese as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States slowly withdrawing from the wider Middle East. It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

The two countries released a joint communique on the deal with China, which brokered the agreement as President Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as leader earlier Friday.

Videos on Iranian state media showed Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, with Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban and Wang Yi, China's most senior diplomat.

The joint statement calls for reestablishing ties and reopening embassies to happen "within a maximum period of two months." A meeting by their foreign ministers is also planned.

In the video, Wang could be heard offering "wholehearted congratulations" on the two countries' "wisdom."

"Both sides have displayed sincerity," he said. "China fully supports this agreement."

The United Nations welcomed the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement and thanked China for its role. "Good neighborly relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are essential for the stability of the Gulf region," U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said at U.N. headquarters.

The U.S. also welcomed "any efforts to help end the war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

China, which last month hosted Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, is also a top purchaser of Saudi oil. Xi visited Riyadh in December for meetings with oil-rich Gulf Arab nations crucial to China's energy supplies.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency quoted Shamkhani as calling the talks "clear, transparent, comprehensive and constructive."

"Removing misunderstandings and the future-oriented views in relations between Tehran and Riyadh will definitely lead to improving regional stability and security, as well as increasing cooperation among Persian Gulf nations and the world of Islam for managing current challenges," Shamkhani said.

Al-Aiban thanked Iraq and Oman for mediating between Iran and the kingdom, according to his remarks carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

"While we value what we have reached, we hope that we will continue to continue the constructive dialogue," the Saudi official said.

The leader of the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia and political group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said the agreement could "open new horizons" in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. Iraq, Oman and the United Arab Emirates also praised the accord.

Top Pakistani diplomat Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Council of Foreign Ministers, praised China for "encouraging dispute resolution rather than on encouraging perpetual disputes."

"The region needs the return of normal relations between its countries, through which the Islamic society can regain its lost security as a result of the foreign interventions led by the Zionists and Americans,″ Yemeni rebel spokesman Mohamed Abdulsalam said in a statement.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered no immediate comment Friday. It was unclear what this development meant for Washington.

Though long viewed as guaranteeing Mideast energy security, regional leaders have grown increasingly wary of U.S. intentions after its chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. But the White House bristled at the notion that a Saudi-Iran agreement in Beijing suggests increase of Chinese influence in the Mideast.

"I would stridently push back on this idea that we're stepping back in the Middle East -- far from it," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Information for this article was contributed by Nasser Karimi, Jack Jeffery, Aamer Mahdani, Darlene Superville, Matthew Lee, Jennifer Peltz, Bassem Mroue and Abby Sewell of The Associated Press.