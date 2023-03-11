Junior Day a success with recruits

Arkansas coaches hosted visitors on a Saturday for the the last time until after spring break, and the reviews were positive.

Four-star linebacker Jordan Burns, 6-2, 215, of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy called his visit “great.”

He has numerous offers from schools such as Arkansas, Michigan, Southern Cal, Texas A&M and Auburn. On3.com rates him the No. 23 linebacker nationally and No. 34 prospect in Georgia.

Class of 2026 receiver O’Mari Johnson, 6-0, 170, of Wesson (Miss.) Wesson Attendance, added an offer from Arkansas during his visit.

“During the visit we got a chance to see a lot of great things, from the facilities to the staff and student-athletes,” he said. “The stadium is great and the locker room is mind-blowing. Overall, the visit highlighted how great the coaches and facilities are at Arkansas.

“I feel honored to receive an offer and look forward to see what the future holds. Arkansas is definitely a school of interest to me. I would say they are a school that I plan to keep as a possible future selection, especially after being able to visit and get the campus experience.”

He held offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State and South Carolina offers prior to his visit. He praised Mississippi native and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson as well as wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

“I feel the lead recruiter and position coach have taken the time to study my film. They know who I am and what I have to offer,” he said. “I feel they have ideas of how to help me to advance my game."

Junior safety Kenyan Kelly, 6-1, 170, of Denison, Texas, enjoyed his talks with Woodson.

"They are very high on my charts after today,” Kelly said. “Coach connected to me pretty good.”

Kelly is an On3.com 4-star prospect and the No. 28 safety in the nation with offers from Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, TCU and other schools.

Class of 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus, 6-5, 285, of Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier, received an offer from the Razorbacks during his visit on Friday.

“It was amazing,” said Kattus, who also visited Saturday. “I got to watch practice and meet with all the coaches. The facilities are very nice and so far I really like Fayetteville.”

He had offers from Kentucky, Michigan and Marshall. Kattus comes from a football family, with his father being a former Michigan Wolverine and his brother a tight end at Kentucky.

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams and Woodson impressed sophomore defensive back Tarrion Grant, who received an offer from the Razorbacks during the visit.

“They talk about football, but I really liked how they want to develop you as a person,” Grant said. “And they want to see you succeed as a person.”

Grant, 6-4, 175 of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel, also has offers from LSU, Michigan, Colorado, Nebraska, Colorado and other programs.

Sam Pittman’s will to win was a hit.

“Coach Pittman, he wants to win, and I like a coach who wants to compete, grind and win with their guys,” Grant said.

Greenwood freshman offensive lineman Cody Taylor wrapped up a two-day visit with a talk with offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

“I got to sit down with Coach Kennedy and talk to him about how it feels, what he looks for, what to do to get on his list,” he said.

Taylor, 6-4, 273 pounds, has offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky, Memphis, UNLV and other schools, and is drawing interest from Arkansas and several other programs.

“He told me that if he were to offer me today, I would never get any offers again,” Taylor said. “The reason why, he said if he offered me, he would want me to commit to him. I told him I completely understand that. I still have a lot more time to see what I want, but I also really, really like the environment.

“I really like his coaching style. I like how he likes to get close with his players. It was a good, awesome visit.”

He left Fayetteville for Oklahoma and is looking to visit Penn State, Michigan State and UNLV.