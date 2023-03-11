Lady Lions’ SWAC run continues to title game

The odds might not have been in favor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but the Lady Lions now stand just one win away from a berth in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

UAPB outscored Alabama State by 12 points in the final 10 minutes and took a 71-66 victory Friday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference semifinal round at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Bartow Arena. The Lady Lions (14-16) have made the SWAC tournament final for the first time since joining the conference in 1997 and will take on fourth-seeded Southern for the tournament title at 1 p.m. today on ESPN+ (subscription required) and KPBA-FM 99.3.

"This team is very resilient," fourth-year UAPB Coach Dawn Thornton said. "They've done a phenomenal job of putting in the work every day, doing the little things in order to win. I know our season has been up and down, but we did a good job of letting them know March is a new season. All the teams are 0 and 0 [no wins and no losses]."

Southern (17-14) took that message to heart as well, apparently, and stunned top-seeded and two-time defending tournament champion Jackson State 65-64 in Friday's other semifinal. Aleighyah Fontenot made the game-winning 3-point basket as time expired.

Against third-seeded Alabama State, Coriah Beck had 16 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds, while Maya Peat had 16 points, 2 blocks, and 5 rebounds to lead the Lady Lions, the seventh seed in the tournament who have now beaten two of the top three seeds this week (No. 2 Alabama A&M being the other). Demetria Shephard added 13 points, 2 steals and 2 assists, and Maori Davenport scored 9 points and blocked 2 shots in the win.

"Maya wants to get it right," Thornton said. "Sometimes she gets frustrated when she misses an assignment. She's a perfectionist. She works hard. I don't think this stage is too big for her.

"Maori has only played one year of college ball. Maya is in year 3. [Peat is] where she needs to be."

UAPB trailed 56-49 to start the fourth quarter. That's when Shephard sank a 3-point shot off a Beck assist to jump start the comeback.

The Lady Lions also turned up their defense.

"We pressed them," Thornton said. "That was the game plan we talked about. We talked in the huddle with 10 minutes left, and I said, let's go. And then the fire just lit. We have been a late-game team throughout the season."

Peat had 6 points in the quarter, and Shephard made 2 free throws with 3:07 left to give UAPB a 63-62 lead. The lead grew to 68-62 after Beck went 2 for 2 at the line and Tia Morgan made a 3-point basket with 1:27 left.

Alabama State (16-15), from Montgomery, clawed back within 69-66 after jump shots by Ayana Emmanuel and Samiya Steele, but Morgan iced the game at the foul line with 11 seconds left.

Emmanuel scored 27 points, made 4 steals and dished 5 assists to lead Alabama State. Jayla Crawford added 17 points and 4 rebounds, while Cordasia Harris and Shmya Ward each scored 9 points. Ward also blocked 4 shots.

The Hornets led 16-15 after one quarter and 36-35 at halftime.

"We won't celebrate this game long," Thornton said. "We have one more obstacle, one more hurdle. Jackson has done their thing all year. But the confidence to beat the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds is the boost we needed."

But the Lady Lions need only beat the No. 4-seeded Jaguars now.