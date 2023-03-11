Late layup allows Sooners to escape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Skylar Vann scored 21 points, including the game-winning layup with 2.2 seconds left and 14th-ranked Oklahoma avoided possibly the biggest upset in Big 12 Tournament history with a 77-76 win over TCU in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

The Horned Frogs appeared poised to be the first 10th-seed to ever beat a two-seed when Lucy Ibeh scored inside with 4.8 seconds to play. But after a timeout, Taylor Robertson threw a deep inbounds pass to Vann, who was set up on the right side of the lane, and she spun to her right and went across the lane for the basket.

Robertson made 5-of-6 three-pointers and scored 17 points for the Sooners (25-5). Aubrey Joens came off the bench to score 15 points, going 3 of 5 behind the arc. Madi Williams, who injured a knee in the regular-season finale, scored six points while wearing a brace.

Ibeh was 10-of-13 shooting and had 24 points for the Horned Frogs (8-23), who went 1-17 in league playing and losing to Oklahoma 93-66 and 101-78. Tara Manumaleuga had 15 points and seven assists and Tomi Taiwo added 11 points.

The game was also the last for TCU Coach Reagan Pebley, who announced last week she was stepping down after nine seasons.

Ibeh was amazing down the stretch, scoring the last 11 TCU points over 3 1/2 minutes. The Horned Frogs were 8 of 9 in the final five minutes.

NO. 15 TEXAS 60,

KANSAS STATE 42

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- DeYona Gaston scored 12 points and 15th-ranked Texas came to life in the second half to defeat Kansas State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

After a miserable first half that saw the top-seeded Longhorns shoot 17% (5 of 30) and barely eke out an 18-all tie at halftime, they outscored the ninth-seeded Wildcats 21-4 in the third quarter and coasted to a semifinal date with fourth-seeded Oklahoma State today.

Midway through the second quarter Texas (24-8) was down 16-7 but a 32-6 run made it 39-22 entering the fourth.

Kansas State scored 20 points in the fourth to avoid its worst output of the season.

Jaelyn Glenn led the Wildcats (17-16) with 15 points. Through three quarters they were shooting 25% (9 of 35) but went 7 of 14 in the fourth with three of their four three-pointers.

NO. 25 MIDDLE TENN 68,

UTEP 62

FRISCO, Texas -- Jalynn Gregory scored 22 points, Kseniya Malashka had 18 points and 14 rebounds and No. 25 Middle Tennessee beat fourth-seeded UTEP to advance to the championship game of the Conference USA Tournament.

Middle Tennessee led for 37 minutes with UTEP's last lead at 48-47 after N'Yah Boyd scored the opening five points of the fourth quarter.

UTEP forward Elina Arike was left open for a three-pointer to get within 61-59 but Courtney Whitson answered with a three-pointer from the corner with 45.2 left. The Miners missed a quick three-pointer on their next possession and Whitson made 1 of 2 free throws for a six-point lead.

UTEP missed another jumper and Savannah Wheeler made 1 of 2 free throws with 21.8 left. Arike sank a long three-pointer with to get within four points, but Gregory added two free throws to seal it.

Whitson finished with 18 points for Middle Tennessee (27-4). Arike finished with 23 points and Boyd scored 18 for UTEP (20-11).

AMERICAN EAST

VERMONT 38, ALBANY 36

Emma Utterback scored 18 points and Vermont survived a wild finish to beat Albany 38-36 in the America East Conference championship game and advancing to its first NCAA Tournament since 2010.

Vermont (25-6) led 30-15 with a minute left in the third quarter but Albany, which had 17 points through three quarters, scored 19 in the fourth and was given every chance to win, although a final long heave at the basket wasn't close.

The Catamounts managed to run their winning streak to 17 despite going 2 of 12 from the floor, 4 of 12 from the foul line and committing eight turnovers in the last 10 minutes.

Kayla Cooper had 12 points and Helene Haegerstrand added 10 for the defending tournament champion Great Danes (22-11). Albany shot just 25% with eight of the 14 field goals coming in the fourth quarter.

Middle Tennessee center Anastasiia Boldyreva (2) takes a shot as UTEP forward Adhel Tac, left, defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Conference USA Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



