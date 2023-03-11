Ledge preoccupied

I don't understand why the Legislature was in such a rush to pass an important piece of legislation and why the governor and the Legislature showed such a lack of transparency and disregard for equitable and adequate. I applaud the raise of minimum teacher salary. But what about the very small $2,000 raise for other teachers? That is not even as much as proposed for the members of the Legislature.

I also question the time spent on bathrooms. It is simple: Males use one, females use another. It has not been a problem for the last several hundred years. What are they doing in secret about other topics, i.e., prison overcrowding, increasing police? I worry a lot less about library books and a lot more about criminals and the mentally ill roaming the streets. What about the homeless problem that is only getting worse? Why are there not more state mental residential facilities?

I could go on and on about the problems we have. But the Legislature seems preoccupied with books, bathrooms, and rushing anything the governor wants without much public input. The way the students from Central High were treated by the Senate was a disgrace; what an example for the children. Such an example of raw power.

MIKE SCOTT

Benton

Serious Bible study

I was touched by David Malcolm Rose's letter of March 4. He's chafed by church overreach in Arkansas. That overreach is fed by widespread misinterpretation and abuse of the Bible. Luckily, Mr. Rose happened upon a church that wasn't using the Bible as a club with which to hit people. Good for him!

The Bible is the most read but least understood and most abused collection of books ever assembled. Academic study of the biblical languages and of the biblical scholarship of the last 150 years bring us whole new levels of understanding that are badly needed.

One thing that modern biblical scholarship gets us to see is that the Bible says many different things on given subjects. Some of these things are not in harmony with each other. Can this be surprising about a collection of books that were written by very diverse authors over many hundreds of years? This sets for us the task of weighing all of these texts and making judgments.

Too often Bible readers grab a few proof texts and think they know "what the Bible says." Maybe yes, maybe no. Some churches today deny certain leadership roles to women in the church. As justification they cite passages in books like I Timothy, which is one of the six letters attributed to Paul that he almost certainly did not write. These six are sometimes at odds with the seven letters that most scholars agree are Paul's. Thus we have to read all 13 letters very carefully and weigh everything. We must also assess them in the context of the culture of the late first century, which is not our century. In our weighing we should always consult the gold standard: the life and teaching of Jesus.

Nothing would improve our society more than a lot more serious Bible study.

SANDY WYLIE

Bella Vista

Whither the public?

In the photo of Governor Sanders signing the LEARNS Act, she is surrounded by a crowd of supporters: her children, legislators, and members of Calvary Academy. Strikingly missing are representatives from our public schools along with non-white faces. But I guess that's the point.

PATTY BESOM

Fayetteville

May we choose wisely

Our creator certainly doesn't need my feeble defense, but Steve Wheeler has written of his concern that as Republicans consider themselves as "Christian" that that declaration could be code for anti-woman. Sad.

The Bible is the instruction book for all Christians, and while certainly no one achieves perfect marks, even a cursory look would have revealed that many women are central characters and leaders of our faith and, more specifically, our Lord Jesus Christ, who was born of a woman, Mary. Therefore it is no surprise to find that men are given this direct command, "Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it."

To hopscotch from the truth that Christian men are instructed to be ready to die for their wives, to "Christian" as code word for anti-woman implies an utter ignorance of the truth, either willful or otherwise, but is typical for those without understanding.

And next door to Wheeler's smear I find David Malcolm Rose standing in his church "for what is right" singing "We are gay and straight together, singing, singing for our lives."

The aforementioned Bible whose instruction ultimately applies to all reminds us that while God loves sinners, even me, he also hates sin. "Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap."

I would suggest from experience that what seems right today may not turn out right tomorrow, much less in eternity. May we all choose wisely while we have breath to choose.

KIM GARTMAN

Sheridan