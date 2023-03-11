LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Louisiana Tech Game 2

Arkansas 2 Louisiana Tech 0 -- End 2nd Inning

The Razorbacks have began the frame with back-to-back solo homers.

Kendall Diggs smacked an opposite-field shot into the Hog Pen. Peyton Holt crushed the next pitch over the wall in dead center.

Arkansas 1 Louisiana Tech 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

The Bulldogs got their first baserunner on a one-out single but failed to advance him.

McEntire has commanded the strike zone well through the first couple of innings. He's thrown 19 of 27 pitches for strikes and has not issued a walk.

Arkansas 1 Louisiana Tech 0 -- End 1st Inning

Josenberger laced a 2-2 offering back up the middle for a leadoff single.

Stovall lined out to shortstop. Wegner reached on a fielder's choice.

With two outs, Slavens drove a run in on an unusual double that kicked off the diving left fielder's glover in shallow left-center.

Arkansas 0 Louisiana Tech 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Will McEntire recorded a quick 1-2-3 inning to start the game.

He struck out his first batter. Former Razorback Ethan Bates flew out to center.

Pregame:

It's a windy afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium with the temperature in the low 50s. There is an 11-mph breeze blowing in from right.

The Razorbacks (11-2) are aiming for their seventh win in a row. Arkansas has not lost a weekend series at home to a nonconference opponent since 2014.

Probable starters: Louisiana Tech RHP Rawley Hector (1-1, 4.40 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (2-0, 6.17 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Tavian Josenberger CF

2. Peyton Stovall 2B

3. Jared Wegner LF

4. Brady Slavens 1B

5. Jace Bohrofen RF

6. Kendall Diggs DH

7. Peyton Holt 3B

8. Hudson Polk C

9. John Bolton SS