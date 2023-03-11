Memphis D-lineman Stutts commits to Arkansas

Arkansas landed the commitment of defensive lineman Dion Stutts during Saturday’s Junior Day.

Stutts, 6-3, 270 pounds, of Memphis University School, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Indiana and several other schools.

He also visited Fayetteville on Jan. 28. Stutts said then that he and Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams made a strong connection.

“What makes me so connected with Coach Adams is him being a really down-to-earth man,” Stutts said. “Just like the rest of the coaching staff at Arkansas, and I like that. He also had kids that he’s put through the recruiting process, so he knows how the recruits want to be treated, and he keeps in contact with me a lot.”

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network met with Stutts in November.

“I like him a lot,” Lemming said in January. “Good size, very determined on film, shows good quickness to the ball. He’s a 4-star prospect. He has a lot of room for growth, so I would believe he’d be a big catch for Arkansas.”

He and his family are friends with Arkansas linebacker signee Alex Sanford and his family.

Stutts is also an outstanding wrestler who finished 2022 with 107 career victories. He made it to the finals of the Division II state championship last year in the heavyweight division.

He is the second commitment in the Razorbacks' 2024 class. Defensive end Kavion Henderson pledged to Arkansas in November.



