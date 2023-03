Men’s college basketball tournament glance

Men's tournaments

All times Central

America East Conference

At Higher-Seeded Schools

Today's Championship

Vermont vs. Mass.-Lowell, 10 a.m.

American Athletic Conference

At Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

Friday's quarterfinals

Houston 60, East Carolina 46

Cincinnati 84, Temple 54

Memphis 81, Cent. Florida 76

Tulane 82, Wichita St. 76

Today's semifinals

Houston vs. Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Memphis vs. Tulane, 4:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Today's semifinals

VCU vs. Saint Louis, noon

Dayton vs. Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference

At Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.

Friday's semifinals

Duke 85, Miami 78

Virginia 76, Clemson 56

Today's championship

Duke vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

At T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Friday's semifinals

Kansas 71, Iowa St. 58

Texas 66, TCU 60

Today's championship

Kansas vs. Texas, 5 p.m.

Big East Conference

At Madison Square Garden, New York

Friday's semifinals

Marquette 70, Connecticut 68

Xavier 82, Creighton 60

Today's championship

Marquette vs. Xavier-Creighton, 5:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference

At United Center, Chicago, Ill.

Friday's quarterfinals

Purdue 70, Rutgers 65

Ohio St. 68, Michigan St. 58

Penn St. 67, Northwestern 65, OT

Indiana 70, Maryland 60

Today's semifinals

Purdue vs. Ohio St., noon

Penn St. vs. Indianar, 2:30 p.m.

Big West Conference

At Dollar Loan Center

Henderson, Nev.

Friday's semifinals

Cal St.-Fullerton 83, UC Irvine 80

UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Riverside, (n)

Today's championship

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. UC Santa Barbara-UC Riverside winner, 8:30 p.m.

Conference USA

At Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

Friday's semifinals

Florida Atlantic 68, Middle Tennessee 65

Ala.-Birmingham 76, North Texas 69

Today's championship

Florida Atlantic vs. Ala.-Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Ivy League

At Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, N.J.

Today's semifinals

Yale vs. Cornell, 10 a.m.

Princeton vs. Penn, 12:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

At Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.

Friday's semifinals

Iona 71, Niagara 59

Marist 69, St. Peter's 57

Today's championship

Iona vs. Marist, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference

At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Friday's semifinals

Toledo 82, Ohio 75

Kent St. 79, Akron 73

Today's championship

Toledo vs. Kent St., 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

At Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Va.

Friday's semifinals

Howard 74, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Norfolk St. 72, NC Central 65, OT

Today's championship

Howard vs. Norfolk St., noon

Mountain West Conference

At Thomas & Mack Center, Paradise, Nev.

Friday's semifinals

San Diego St. 64, San Jose St. 49

Boise St. vs. Utah St., (n)

Today's championship

San Diego St. vs. Utah St.-Boise St. winner, 5 p.m.

Pacific-12 Conference

At T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev.

Friday's semifinals

UCLA 75, Oregon 56

Arizona vs. Arizona St., (n)

Today's championship

UCLA vs. Arizona-Arizona St. winner, 9:30 p.m.

Southwestern Athletic Conference

At Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

Friday's semifinals

Texas Southern 74, Alabama A&M 61

Grambling St. 78, Jackson St. 69

Today's championship

Texas Southern vs. Grambling St., 4:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

At higher-seeded schools

Friday's semifinals

Grand Canyon 78, Sam Houston St. 75

Utah Valley St. vs. S. Utah, (n)

Today's championship

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley St.-S. Utah winner, 10:30 p.m.