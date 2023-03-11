Sections
More than 3 pounds of meth net Pea Ridge man 12 years in federal prison

by Ron Wood | Today at 1:01 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- A Pea Ridge man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by five additional years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Dustin Vann, 33, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Investigators with the Benton County Drug Unit, assisted by officers from Arkansas Probation and Parole did a home compliance check with Vann, who was on parole based on a previous felony conviction, on May 29, according to court documents.

When they searched Vann's Pea Ridge home, investigators found Vann in his bedroom along with a backpack with methamphetamine weighing about 3.6 pounds. The backpack also contained a drug ledger, clear plastic baggies, digital scales and $764 cash.

Vann was subsequently charged in federal court and pleaded guilty to possessing and intending to distribute the methamphetamine.

