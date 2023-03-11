Mount Sequoyah celebrates 100 years starting this month

Mount Sequoyah Center will celebrate 100 years with a series of events throughout 2023 starting with the Ringing of the Bells at 2:22 p.m. March 15 along with First Christian Church, St. Paul's Episcopal, Central United Methodist, St. Catherine's at Bell Gable and United First Presbyterian.

"This moment in time not only celebrates 100 years of organizational growth, but 100 years of creating community bonds and facilitating the dreams of the creatives that make Fayetteville so unique," Emily Gentry, president and CEO of Mount Sequoyah Center, said in a press release.

Now a nonprofit cultural community center, Mount Sequoyah is no longer owned and operated by the Methodist Church.

Other events planned to celebrate the centennial are:

Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. April 9 at Vesper Point.

United Methodist Reunion, April 10-14 at Mount Sequoyah Center.

100th Anniversary Wedding Weekend, May 10-21

100th Anniversary Pride Celebration in partnership with NWA Pride, June 25

100th Anniversary Swim Celebration at Mount Sequoyah Center pool, July 22

Chamber Music on the Mountain Festival, July 16-30 (throughout Northwest Arkansas)

Camp Carnival, featuring Trout Fishing in America, Aug. 4-5

100th Anniversary Sock Hop Dance, Oct. 6

100th Anniversary Tailgate, Oct. 7

Dia De Los Muertos Festival, November (pending grant funding), will be a celebration of life and death.

The celebration will conclude with the Northwest Arkansas Festival of Trees and a Cheers to 100 years cocktail party next winter.

"We are proud to celebrate 100 years of Mount Sequoyah Center and all the wonderful memories that have been created here over the past century," said Gentry. "We look forward to honoring the history of this place, while setting the tone for the next 100 years."

__

FYI

Ringing of the Bells

What: Mount Sequoyah Center will kick off a year long celebration of their 100th anniversary with a "Ringing of the Bells."

When: 2:22 p.m. March 15

Where: Mount Sequoyah Bell Tower, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville

Information: mountsequoyah.org/event-directory