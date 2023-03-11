



U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who's 36, has announced she's going to be a grandmother next month. The Colorado Republican made the declaration this week at a Moms for America event, from which video started making the rounds. "Not only am I mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a GG to a brand new grandson," she beamed. Newsweek reported that the child's father is Boebert's 17-year-old son, Tyler. She said in 2020 that she dropped out of high school to raise Tyler. "I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child, or getting to high school biology class," she said. "And I chose to take care of my child." Boebert earned a GED before getting elected to Congress in 2020. She narrowly won a second term in 2022, edging out the Democratic candidate in a heavily Republican district. Boebert married her husband, soon-to-be 42-year-old grandfather Jayson Boebert, in 2005. In 2013, they opened Shooters Grill, where servers openly carried guns. It closed last year and was reportedly replaced by a Mexican restaurant.

King Charles III has made his youngest brother the Duke of Edinburgh, passing on a title held by their late father, Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace said the title was conferred on Prince Edward on Friday, his 59th birthday. Edward is the youngest of the four children of Philip and the late Queen Elizabeth II. His wife, Sophie, will now be known as the Duchess of Edinburgh, and their 15-year-old son James becomes Earl of Wessex, the title Edward held. Prince Philip was made Duke of Edinburgh when he married the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947, and he held the title until his death in 2021 at age 99. It had been Philip's wish that Edward should get the dukedom after he and the queen had both died. Elizabeth died in September at 96. One of Philip's legacies is the Duke of Edinburgh awards, a popular youth activities program set up in 1956. The palace said "the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential."





Britain's Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wave to mourners outside the Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Sept. 16, 2022. Britain’s King Charles III has made his youngest brother the Duke of Edinburgh, passing on a title held by their late father, Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace said the title was conferred on Prince Edward on Friday, March 10, 2023, his 59th birthday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)





