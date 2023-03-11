Satisfaction drops

for vehicle service

Customer satisfaction in vehicle service dropped year-over-year for the first time in nearly three decades from the growing number of all-electric vehicles on the roads, according to J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Lexus topped the list for luxury brands in the study of more than 64,000 owners of 2020-22 vehicles. Mitsubishi was No. 1 for mass-market makes. Of Detroit's three automakers, only General Motors Co. brands ranked above the overall industry averages.

Service satisfaction fell two points to 846 of 1,000, the first decline for the study in 28 years. The results from EV owners were 42 points lower than among owners of internal combustion engine vehicles, despite EVs often requiring less maintenance without the need for oil changes. Recall rates for EVs are more than double their gas- and diesel-powered counterparts, according to J.D. Power, and EV customers expressed less satisfaction in the knowledge of service advisers.

Customers also are waiting longer for appointments: Because of labor shortages, parts constraints and unavailability of loaner vehicles, wait times increased to 5.6 days for premium vehicles and 4.8 days for mass-market vehicles, up from 1.9 and 1.3 days, respectively.

-- The Detroit News (TNS)

Juul to pay Chicago

$23.8M settlement

CHICAGO -- Vaping company Juul Labs will pay Chicago $23.8 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company marketed products to underage users, the city said Friday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will use the money for prevention programs, education and outreach, according to a city news release.

The settlement is the latest payout from the embattled e-cigarette giant, which cut hundreds of jobs and settled thousands of lawsuits brought by families of Juul users, school districts, city governments and Native American tribes last year.

"JUUL appealed to youth with their colorful, playful media and social media marketing and used high nicotine contents to fuel ongoing use," a city news release said.

The company agreed to pay $2.8 million within 30 days and the rest later this year, the statement said.

"E-cigarette businesses cannot be allowed to come in our city and boost their profits at the expense of minors. The use of any tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, among youth is a serious public health concern," said health department Commissioner Allison Arwady.

-- The Associated Press

State stock index

down 14.06 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 778.80, down 14.06.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.