Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

St. John's fires Anderson

St. John's fired men's Coach Mike Anderson on Friday, one day after his fourth season in charge ended with an overtime loss to No. 6 Marquette in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals. Athletic Director Mike Cragg announced the move in a news release, saying the school has begun a national search for a new coach to lead the program. The decision comes just two years after Anderson was the Big East coach of the year, earning him a contract extension through the 2026-27 season. But the Red Storm never made the NCAA Tournament under the former University of Arkansas coach. They went 18-15 during a rocky 2022-23 season, including 7-13 in Big East play to finish eighth in the conference standings. Anderson succeeded St. John's great Chris Mullin at the helm and went 68-56 during his four seasons.

Pastner out at Georgia Tech

Josh Pastner was fired Friday as Georgia Tech's basketball coach, two seasons after he guided the Yellow Jackets to a surprising ACC Tournament title. Pastner was dumped after seven seasons as coach of the Atlanta school, his fate sealed by a second consecutive losing season and few signs of progress in a program that was once a national powerhouse. The Yellow Jackets capped a 15-18 campaign Wednesday with an 89-81 loss to Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

FOOTBALL

Panthers trade for top pick

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock. The Panthers have traded up to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears in exchange for Carolina's No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and star wide receiver D.J. Moore, two people familiar with the deal said Friday. The move allows the Panthers to acquire a potential franchise quarterback, although it remains unclear which player the team prefers.

Chiefs' great dies at 80

Otis Taylor, the longtime Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver who along with quarterback Len Dawson formed one of the NFL's dynamic duos, died Thursday after more than a decade of health problems. He was 80. Taylor's family, who had been caring for him as he dealt with Parkinson's disease and dementia, confirmed that he had passed away a mere seven months after Dawson, his close friend and teammate. Taylor spent all 10-plus years of his career in Kansas City, where he was a fourth-round pick out of Prairie View A&M in the 1965 AFL Draft. He went on to have two 1,000-yard seasons during an era in which the passing game was still evolving, and he finished his career with 7,306 yards and 57 touchdown catches.

Patriots' safety retires

Devin McCourty has only known one home during his NFL career since being selected by the New England Patriots as a first-round draft pick out of Rutgers in 2010. Three Super Bowl rings and 13 seasons later, he's walking away from the sport as one of the Patriots' most decorated and respected players on and off the field. The veteran safety announced his retirement in an Instagram video Friday. McCourty, 35, was selected as a second-team All-Pro three times in his career (2010, 2013, 2016) and garnered two Pro Bowl selections in 2010 and 2016. He finishes with 35 career INTs, 938 tackles, 3 sacks, 110 pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles and 7 fumble recoveries.

Titans release center Jones

The Tennessee Titans continued the renovation of their offensive line Friday, releasing 11-year veteran center Ben Jones a year after signing him to a two-year extension. The Titans announced Friday they released Jones after he failed a physical. They also signed five-time Pro Bowl long snapper Morgan Cox to an extension. Jones started every game he played for Tennessee with 108 games, but the 6-3, 308-pound center was limited by injuries to 12 starts in 2022. Jones finished the season on injured reserve after his second concussion in a month.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas eliminated

Stefanos Tsitsipas was beaten 7-6 (0), 4-6, 7-6 (5) by Aussie Jordan Thompson in second-round play at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday. The second-seeded Tsitsipas had his shoulder taped and the injury appeared to affect his backhand. Jordan took advantage and attacked the Greek's backhand while charging in on short balls to earn his second career win over a top-10 player. He polished off Tsitsipas, the Australian Open runner-up, in two hours, 37 minutes. No. 3 seed Casper Ruud cruised past Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-3. Ruud raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set and won the only break point on his serve with a forehand that clipped the line. No. 10 seed Cameron Norrie advanced to the third round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over qualifier Wu Tung-Lin of Taiwan.

GOLF

Storm dominates TPC

Chad Ramey became the only player to reach double digits under par at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The TPC Sawgrass, as usual, had the final say. Ramey put two tee shots in the water on the island-green 17th hole Friday for a quintuple-bogey that cost him a three-shot lead on a day of wild swings and, eventually, wild weather. The second round was suspended with half the field unable to finish the round because of a storm system expected to dump a half-inch of rain on the Players Stadium Course. Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa and Adam Svensson of Canada shared the lead at 8-under par, both doing what it takes to stay in front on this course. Ben Griffin was the clubhouse leader. The former mortgage loan officer was playing an exquisite round until taking double bogey on his final hole for a 1-under 71. Griffin was at at 6-under 138. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore finished at 1-over 145. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) and Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) did not finish their rounds.