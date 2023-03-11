OHIO VALLEY

UALR 9, GRAMBLING STATE 5

After falling behind 3-0 before it had even come up to bat, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock dug its way out of an early hole and put away Grambling State on Friday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

The Trojans walked in a pair of runs with two outs in the top of the first but quickly got a pair back, putting their first two batters on base and scoring them on a Nico Baumbach RBI single. UALR (7-4) pulled level on Alex Seguine's RBI single in the second, then grabbed a 6-3 advantage on designated hitter Ryan Lee's three-run home run in the third.

Grambling State (3-10) got within one in the fourth, scoring a pair of unearned runs.

The UALR tandem of Scott McDonough and Austin Stubber would not allow the Tigers any more as the two UALR relievers combined for five scoreless, no-hit innings, striking out six to close out the series-opening win.