Other Days

100 years ago

March 11, 1923

The timesaving "metered mail" system of paying postage is apparently to have its first Arkansas try-out in Little Rock, where Campbell & Hart, general agents for the Aetna Life Insurance Company, have just made application through Postmaster Ginocchio for a permit. The system is coming into use rapidly in the larger cites. Under it, the mailer is permitted to print his postage in his own office, cancel his postage, put postmark and time stamp on his letters and send them to the post office in such shape that they go directly to the dispatchers for the outgoing mail pouches, saving all the time consumed in the post office by the facing, canceling and postmarking operations. The system also seals letters at a rate of 300 per minute. All its operations are performed mechanically, and sealed meters record the amount of postage consumed.

50 years ago

March 11, 1973

In effect, it's practically another downtown business district. After Wednesday, shoppers will be able to find it at Highway 67-167 and McCain Boulevard, east of the North Little Rock downtown area. A virtual new city of at least 70 or more major stores, specialty shops, restaurants, and financial institutions, the McCain Mall will open then.

25 years ago

March 11, 1998

Little Rock City Manager Cy Carney has pulled most local programs airing on LRTV, the city's cable television station. LRTV previously broadcast city programming from 6-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, although live events often extended beyond those times.

10 years ago

March 11, 2013

For the sixth year in a row, prospective students across the state took another stride in their path to higher education on Sunday. College Goal Sunday -- an initiative that provides free information and assistance to families applying for financial aid for higher education -- is an annual event in at least 36 states. States hold the event on different dates. Arkansas has participated in the event since 2007, bringing parents and prospective students across the state to hundreds of high schools, colleges and universities to get help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form.