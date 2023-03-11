Pedestrian, 85, killed; state police seek driver

The Arkansas State Police, in a news release Friday evening, sought help in finding a driver involved in a fatal pedestrian collision Thursday on U.S. 82 near Stamps.

Troopers were searching for a silver 2006 or 2007 Toyota RAV4 that likely suffered serious damage to the front passenger side during a collision shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the release.

The crash led to the death of an 85-year-old man from Springhill, La., the release said. It did not name the victim, but a preliminary fatality report published Thursday identified him as Joseph Miller.

Some details differed between the release and the preliminary report, which stated that the collision happened around 5:56 a.m. and that Miller lived in Buckner, near the scene of the crash.

According to the state Department of Public Safety's website, information in the preliminary reports "represents only the initial findings by an investigating law enforcement officer" and "may not represent the facts eventually placed on file in the official final report."

State police asked anyone with information on the RAV4 to contact the agency's Troop G in Hope.



