PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

PEA RIDGE 4, ROGERS HERITAGE 0

There are perfect games, then there are what Lady Blackhawks pitcher Emory Bowlin did in the circle Friday night. Bowlin struck out all 21 Rogers Heritage batters she faced in twirling the most perfect of games in a shutout win in the Heritage tournament. Pea Ridge coach Josh Reynolds said he has not heard of that feat being accomplished at the school before. “Completely unbelievable,” Reynolds said. “I’ve seen perfectos before, but I’ve never seen anything like that.” The sophomore needed just 82 pitches with 65 of those being strikes to record the perfect game, with no three-ball counts to any batter.

BENTONVILLE 17, WEST MONROE (LA.) 3

The Lady Tigers rebounded from their first loss of the season to run-rule West Monroe on Friday. Bentonville (3-1) bashed 15 hits and rallied from a 3-3 tie to roll to the win. Amber Turner and Audrey Lacina each had huge days at the plate for the Lady Tigers. Turner was 5-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, and Lacina was 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs. Sara Watson and Trista Peterson also homered for Bentonville. Ryann Sanders earned the win in the circle, allowing three hits over 4 innings. Kasey Wood pitched the final two innings and allowed just one hit with three strikeouts. On Thursday, Bentonville dropped a 5-2 decision to North DeSoto. Lacina, Watson and Wood all had doubles in the loss.

MENA 3, BOONEVILLE 0

A three-run fifth inning was the difference for Mena on Friday in a shutout win. Mena held Booneville to five hits — all singles. Lexi Franklin took the loss in the circle for Booneville, allowing seven hits with six strikeouts.

ROGERS HERITAGE 14, SILOAM SPRINGS 0

Joclyn Strickland allowed just four hits to lead the Lady War Eagles to a shutout win in the Heritage tournament. Strickland struck out six and walked just one to earn the run-rule win. Karlee Earl homered and drove in five runs to highlight the Heritage offense. Emily Carpenter was 3-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Kyler Strickland, Joclyn Strickland, Teagan Holt and Isabelle Canizales all had two hits each for Heritage (4-1).

GRAVETTE 12, FS NORTHSIDE 6

The Lady Lions scored all their runs over the first three innings in a nonconference win against Class 6A Fort Smith Northside on Friday in the Heritage tournament. Gravette bashed 12 hits including five extra-base knocks. Brynn Romine, Keeley Elsea, Drew Madison, Laney Chilton and Paige Greer all had doubles in the game for the Lady Lions. Elsea was 3-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs, and Sydney Kildow and Madison also drove in two runs. Erika Johnson and Mallory Craig had two RBIs each for Northside.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 9, NETTLETON 0

Anniston Reith and Bryley Bratcher combined on a no-hitter as the Lady Wildcats blanked Nettleton on Friday. Reith went six innings and struck out 10, and Bratcher pitched the final inning and struck out two. The Lady Wildcats had 11 hits in the game with Bell Haney and Savannah Woods each belting home runs. They also drove in two runs each. Woods was 4-for-4, and Haney added a double for Har-Ber.

HACKETT 2, WOODLAWN 1

Makenzie Freeman struck out 11 to lead the Lady Hornets to a win Friday. Freeman allowed just two hits and walked one batter in the complete-game win. Hackett made the most of its seven hits, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Alona Rothwell doubled to left and moved to third on Olivia Bouse’s single. After a walk loaded the bases, Rothwell and Bouse each scored on wild pitches. That was enough offense for Freeman to nail down the win. Michaelyn Freeman and Bouse had two hits each for the Lady Hornets.

PRAIRIE GROVE 8, FS SOUTHSIDE 0

Chloe Hillian allowed just two hits to lead the Lady Tigers to a shutout win Friday in the Heritage tournament. Hillian struck out 4 and walked one in the complete-game win. Kimber Hamilton was 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs for Prairie Grove. Elizabeth Stoufer was 2-for-4 for the Lady Tigers.