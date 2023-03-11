Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)
MEET 106-375 (28.3 %)
LEE'S LOCK Seeking Unity in the eighth
BEST BET Penetrator in the fifth
LONG SHOT Pats Property in the seventh
CONFIDENCE RATINGS
****confident choice
***plenty to like
**things to like
*educated guess
1 Purse $26,500, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000
HIGHER AUTHORITY** was caught by the two post-time favorites in a competitive third-place finish, and the in-form front-runner can make amends with kinder rating. LOOKIN HIGH was forwardly placed in a clear route victory just two races back, and he was claimed by a winning stable after a fourth-place finish over wet footing. OTIS OTIS OTIS is a front-running sprinter who is dropping in class and may lead a very long time.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
5 Higher Authority;Quinonez;Von Hemel;5-2
7 Lookin High;Garcia;Combs;3-1
4 Otis Otis Otis;Cabrera;Smith;7-2
8 Dr. Forman;Bejarano;Moquett;4-1
2 Bravo Bravo;Torres;Vance;6-1
1 Twitty City;Gallardo;Altamirano;10-1
3 Nate's Way;Court;Deatherage;20-1
6 Bayou Sarge;Borel;Borel;30-1
2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000
IMPOVERISHED*** led past every pole but the last one when second best behind an even-money favorite, and he deserves favoritism in what appears an easier spot. HARDSCRABBLE raced close to the lead in a second-place finish January 15, and he is back in the state-bred ranks after taking on open maiden claimers. CHALECO has not raced in 12 months, but he finished second in his career debut last winter at Oaklawn.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
2 Impoverished;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-5
12 Hardscrabble;Juarez;Hollendorfer;5-2
10 Chaleco;Wales;Witt;4-1
7 Benjamin Bugsy;Bejarano;Moquett;10-1
1 Pepperonikid;Torres;Prather;12-1
8 Finbarfurey;Harr;Cline;15-1
14 Krusin Rocket;Saez;Martin;20-1
4 He's Rich;De La Cruz;Cates;20-1
13 Peripatetic;Cabrera;Litfin;20-1
11 Hard Lucky Henry;Eramia;McKellar;30-1
6 Full Buck Moon;Pusac;Loy;30-1
5 My Kinda Teton;Bailey;Roberts;30-1
3 Sacrament;Borel;Hornsby;30-1
3 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000
SAMMIES SAMURAI** contested the pace in a third-place return from a five-month layoff, and her subsequent breezes suggests an improved effort. PROUD FOOT exits a third-place finish after a long vacation of her own, and she is taking a slight drop and picks up a top national rider. AMERICAN BAND showed determination running down a field of $25,000 maiden claimers, and she was claimed by high percentage trainer Chris Hartman.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
2 Sammies Samurai;Bailey;Swearingen;7-2
5 Proud Foot;Rosario;Schultz;3-1
6 American Band;Arrieta;Hartman;4-1
4 Ms Hayley;Bejarano;Hiles;5-1
7 Candy Caramel;Santana;Miller;9-2
1 Star Pose;Castillo;Villafranco;8-1
8 Kancancutie;Harr;Cates;12-1
9 Graydawn Day;Gonzalez;Jacquot;20-1
3 Back Seat Betty;Asmussen;Stewart;20-1
4 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight
UNSUNG MELODY** was caught in the final strides by a filly who came back to win an allowance race last Sunday, and the third-place finisher came back to post a sharp maiden win. SHE'S A ROCKET is working smartly up to her career debut for a powerful trainer-rider team. INTO LOVE chased the top selection before tiring late, but she is a two-time post-time favorite with ability and a good post position for a sprinter with speed.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
4 Unsung Melody;Gutierrez;Ortiz;5-2
6 She's a Rocket;Geroux;Cox;7-2
11 Into Love;Saez;Jones;4-1
10 Flyin Bessie;Rosario;Asmussen;9-2
1 Barstool Babe;Cabrera;Moquett;10-1
3 Shesasmalltowngirl;Gaffalione;Maker;12-1
2 Cecile;Baze;Schultz;15-1
5 Sweet Connection;Bejarano;Moquett;15-1
8 Gold Ticket;Eramia;Peitz;20-1
9 Fearless Viv;Torres;Diodoro;20-1
7 Insensitive;Jordan;Anderson;30-1
5 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $20,000
PENETRATOR** is moving up a condition after pressing an honest pace and slowing drawing clear, and he is a consistently good sprinter on a fast track. RED LABEL was caught inside the final furlong as the post-time favorite, and he is back at the same level and switches to the stable's go to rider. PEACEFUL STREET is dropping in price for the leading stable after a photo finish loss, but the likely favorite may prefer wet or fast footing.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
8 Penetrator;Jordan;Jordan;5-1
1 Red Label;Bailey;Swearingen;4-1
7 Peaceful Street;Torres;Diodoro;3-1
5 Mean Jakey;Asmussen;Asmussen;6-1
10 Grapnel;Gonzalez;Brennan;8-1
12 Title Shot;Santana;Jordan;10-1
3 Sisaway Now;Juarez;Combs;10-1
4 Philo Beddoe;De La Cruz;Stuart;12-1
2 Lansdowne;Arrieta;Hornsby;15-1
9 Wesleyan;Harr;Hewitt;20-1
6 Mugsy Malone;Saez;Contreras;20-1
11 Atras;Pusac;Hewitt;30-1
6 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight.
QUALITY CHIC** was beaten 3 lengths in a two-turn debut at Turfway, while having a less than ideal trip, and he may appreciate the surface change. CLASSIC CUT is an unraced colt with a series of good works for top trainer Brad Cox, who wins at a high percentage with first-timers going a distance of ground. TEJAS is an unraced son of Gun Runner, who is also training well for the best of connections.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
2 Quality Chic;Torres;McPeek;9-2
9 Classic Cut;Geroux;Cox;3-1
11 Tejas;Rosario;Asmussen;4-1
7 Tahoe Run;Juarez;Robertson;5-1
5 Southern Sunset;Cabrera;McPeek;6-1
8 Simovic;Arrieta;Von Hemel;12-1
1 Kingdom;Castillo;Asmussen;15-1
3 Major Blue;Gaffalione;Lukas;12-1
12 Run Poppy;Santana;Mott;12-1
6 Mare's Gunner;Bailey;DiVito;20-1
4 Woody's Choice;Eramia;Witt;30-1
10 Empyreal Shadow;Harr;Villafranco;50-1
7 Purse $104,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance
PATS PROPERTY** has not raced since June, but he was a clear front-running winner following a similar layoff last winter at Oaklawn. He scratched last Saturday for this spot. THE SKIPPER TOO ships from Gulfstream Park on the heels of a competitive third-place finish, and he picks up the leading rider. BEN DIESEL finished second in a similar field last month, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
6 Pats Property;De La Cruz;Haran;12-1
8 The Skipper Too;Torres;Alvarado;9-2
9 Ben Diesel;Gaffalione;Lukas;3-1
1 Barber Road;Gutierrez;Ortiz;7-2
10 Icarus;Arrieta;Van Berg;5-1
2 Mr. Thunderstruck;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;8-1
3 Chileno;Rosario;Asmussen;10-1
4 Back Ring Luck;Castillo;Jacobson;10-1
7 Tiger Moon;Juarez;Schultz;12-1
5 Bucktown;Bejarano;Morse;30-1
8 Purse $90,000, 1 Mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight
SEEKING UNITY**** has suffered consecutive tough-luck defeats, and the colt has route speed and appears to hold a clear talent advantage. GAME KEEPER finished just two positions behind the top selection, and the race was his career debut and he encountered traffic in mid-stretch. NYQUICK represents top connections, and the unraced colt appears to be showing ability in his breezes.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
7 Seeking Unity;Torres;McPeek;7-5
2 Game Keeper;Gaffalione;Lukas;10-1
1 Nyquick;Geroux;Cox;4-1
4 Go Cats;Santana;Asmussen;5-1
9 Dreamboat;Rosario;Asmussen;8-1
12 Interlock Empire;Cabrera;McPeek;12-1
11 Seas of Normandy;Saez;Jones;15-1
10 Clay's Black Opal;Jordan;Westermann;15-1
3 Julliard;Baze;Hobby;20-1
6 Reeled In;Castillo;Mott;20-1
8 Missin Hollywood;Bejarano;Moquett;20-1
5 Crossing;Michel;Lauer;50-1
9 The Azeri. Grade II. Purse $350,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up
CLAIRIERE*** is a multiple Grade I winning mare, who was beaten only a head following a similar layoff in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Distaff. SECRET OATH has won three of her four races at Oaklawn, and the reigning Kentucky Oaks champion has a series of recent bullet works. INTERSTATEDAYDREAM has not raced since August, but she won the Grade II Black Eyed Susan last spring at Pimlico, while being a picture of consistency throughout 2022.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
3 Clairiere;Rosario;Asmussen;6-5
1 Secret Oath;Gaffalione;Lukas;5-2
5 Interstatedaydream;Geroux;Cox;3-1
4 Le Da Vida;Cheminaud;Correas;15-1
2 Lovely Ride;Torres;Diodoro;15-1
6 Hidden Connection;Gutierrez;Calhoun;15-1
8 Moon Swag;Santana;Walsh;20-1
7 Hot and Sultry;Cabrera;Casse;20-1
10 Purse $103,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, allowance
MIDNIGHT TAXES*** impressively drew away to a 4-length maiden victory last month, which was his first race for trainer Chris Hartman. WILLOW CREEK ROAD recorded a mild upset in a determined career debut, and typical second race improvement will put her close at the wire. CHUPAPI MUNYAYO overcame a slow start to defeat state-bred maidens by 10 widening lengths, and she had a sharp subsequent breeze March 6.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
5 Midnight Taxes;Juarez;Hartman;2-1
9 Willow Creek Road;Gallardo;Robertson;5-1
10 Chupapi Munyayo;Bejarano;Moquett;3-1
3 Bettys Cash;Quinonez;Von Hemel;6-1
2 Allo Enry;Santana;Deville;10-1
7 Vying Edge;Bailey;Swearingen;12-1
8 Mo Choctaw;Jordan;Chleborad;15-1
4 Where's Randy;Arrieta;Morse;15-1
11 Reup;Harr;Cline;20-1
13 Street Commander;Harr;Cates;20-1
12 Miri a Coincidence;Wales;Witt;20-1
6 Campisi;De La Cruz;Jansen;30-1
14 Goodnight Archie;Cabrera;Hornsby;30-1
1 Morning Drive;Michel;Lauer;50-1