Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

by Rick Lee | Today at 2:01 a.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 106-375 (28.3 %)

LEE'S LOCK Seeking Unity in the eighth

BEST BET Penetrator in the fifth

LONG SHOT Pats Property in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,500, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

HIGHER AUTHORITY** was caught by the two post-time favorites in a competitive third-place finish, and the in-form front-runner can make amends with kinder rating. LOOKIN HIGH was forwardly placed in a clear route victory just two races back, and he was claimed by a winning stable after a fourth-place finish over wet footing. OTIS OTIS OTIS is a front-running sprinter who is dropping in class and may lead a very long time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Higher Authority;Quinonez;Von Hemel;5-2

7 Lookin High;Garcia;Combs;3-1

4 Otis Otis Otis;Cabrera;Smith;7-2

8 Dr. Forman;Bejarano;Moquett;4-1

2 Bravo Bravo;Torres;Vance;6-1

1 Twitty City;Gallardo;Altamirano;10-1

3 Nate's Way;Court;Deatherage;20-1

6 Bayou Sarge;Borel;Borel;30-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

IMPOVERISHED*** led past every pole but the last one when second best behind an even-money favorite, and he deserves favoritism in what appears an easier spot. HARDSCRABBLE raced close to the lead in a second-place finish January 15, and he is back in the state-bred ranks after taking on open maiden claimers. CHALECO has not raced in 12 months, but he finished second in his career debut last winter at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Impoverished;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-5

12 Hardscrabble;Juarez;Hollendorfer;5-2

10 Chaleco;Wales;Witt;4-1

7 Benjamin Bugsy;Bejarano;Moquett;10-1

1 Pepperonikid;Torres;Prather;12-1

8 Finbarfurey;Harr;Cline;15-1

14 Krusin Rocket;Saez;Martin;20-1

4 He's Rich;De La Cruz;Cates;20-1

13 Peripatetic;Cabrera;Litfin;20-1

11 Hard Lucky Henry;Eramia;McKellar;30-1

6 Full Buck Moon;Pusac;Loy;30-1

5 My Kinda Teton;Bailey;Roberts;30-1

3 Sacrament;Borel;Hornsby;30-1

3 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

SAMMIES SAMURAI** contested the pace in a third-place return from a five-month layoff, and her subsequent breezes suggests an improved effort. PROUD FOOT exits a third-place finish after a long vacation of her own, and she is taking a slight drop and picks up a top national rider. AMERICAN BAND showed determination running down a field of $25,000 maiden claimers, and she was claimed by high percentage trainer Chris Hartman.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Sammies Samurai;Bailey;Swearingen;7-2

5 Proud Foot;Rosario;Schultz;3-1

6 American Band;Arrieta;Hartman;4-1

4 Ms Hayley;Bejarano;Hiles;5-1

7 Candy Caramel;Santana;Miller;9-2

1 Star Pose;Castillo;Villafranco;8-1

8 Kancancutie;Harr;Cates;12-1

9 Graydawn Day;Gonzalez;Jacquot;20-1

3 Back Seat Betty;Asmussen;Stewart;20-1

4 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

UNSUNG MELODY** was caught in the final strides by a filly who came back to win an allowance race last Sunday, and the third-place finisher came back to post a sharp maiden win. SHE'S A ROCKET is working smartly up to her career debut for a powerful trainer-rider team. INTO LOVE chased the top selection before tiring late, but she is a two-time post-time favorite with ability and a good post position for a sprinter with speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Unsung Melody;Gutierrez;Ortiz;5-2

6 She's a Rocket;Geroux;Cox;7-2

11 Into Love;Saez;Jones;4-1

10 Flyin Bessie;Rosario;Asmussen;9-2

1 Barstool Babe;Cabrera;Moquett;10-1

3 Shesasmalltowngirl;Gaffalione;Maker;12-1

2 Cecile;Baze;Schultz;15-1

5 Sweet Connection;Bejarano;Moquett;15-1

8 Gold Ticket;Eramia;Peitz;20-1

9 Fearless Viv;Torres;Diodoro;20-1

7 Insensitive;Jordan;Anderson;30-1

5 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $20,000

PENETRATOR** is moving up a condition after pressing an honest pace and slowing drawing clear, and he is a consistently good sprinter on a fast track. RED LABEL was caught inside the final furlong as the post-time favorite, and he is back at the same level and switches to the stable's go to rider. PEACEFUL STREET is dropping in price for the leading stable after a photo finish loss, but the likely favorite may prefer wet or fast footing.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Penetrator;Jordan;Jordan;5-1

1 Red Label;Bailey;Swearingen;4-1

7 Peaceful Street;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

5 Mean Jakey;Asmussen;Asmussen;6-1

10 Grapnel;Gonzalez;Brennan;8-1

12 Title Shot;Santana;Jordan;10-1

3 Sisaway Now;Juarez;Combs;10-1

4 Philo Beddoe;De La Cruz;Stuart;12-1

2 Lansdowne;Arrieta;Hornsby;15-1

9 Wesleyan;Harr;Hewitt;20-1

6 Mugsy Malone;Saez;Contreras;20-1

11 Atras;Pusac;Hewitt;30-1

6 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight.

QUALITY CHIC** was beaten 3 lengths in a two-turn debut at Turfway, while having a less than ideal trip, and he may appreciate the surface change. CLASSIC CUT is an unraced colt with a series of good works for top trainer Brad Cox, who wins at a high percentage with first-timers going a distance of ground. TEJAS is an unraced son of Gun Runner, who is also training well for the best of connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Quality Chic;Torres;McPeek;9-2

9 Classic Cut;Geroux;Cox;3-1

11 Tejas;Rosario;Asmussen;4-1

7 Tahoe Run;Juarez;Robertson;5-1

5 Southern Sunset;Cabrera;McPeek;6-1

8 Simovic;Arrieta;Von Hemel;12-1

1 Kingdom;Castillo;Asmussen;15-1

3 Major Blue;Gaffalione;Lukas;12-1

12 Run Poppy;Santana;Mott;12-1

6 Mare's Gunner;Bailey;DiVito;20-1

4 Woody's Choice;Eramia;Witt;30-1

10 Empyreal Shadow;Harr;Villafranco;50-1

7 Purse $104,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

PATS PROPERTY** has not raced since June, but he was a clear front-running winner following a similar layoff last winter at Oaklawn. He scratched last Saturday for this spot. THE SKIPPER TOO ships from Gulfstream Park on the heels of a competitive third-place finish, and he picks up the leading rider. BEN DIESEL finished second in a similar field last month, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Pats Property;De La Cruz;Haran;12-1

8 The Skipper Too;Torres;Alvarado;9-2

9 Ben Diesel;Gaffalione;Lukas;3-1

1 Barber Road;Gutierrez;Ortiz;7-2

10 Icarus;Arrieta;Van Berg;5-1

2 Mr. Thunderstruck;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;8-1

3 Chileno;Rosario;Asmussen;10-1

4 Back Ring Luck;Castillo;Jacobson;10-1

7 Tiger Moon;Juarez;Schultz;12-1

5 Bucktown;Bejarano;Morse;30-1

8 Purse $90,000, 1 Mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SEEKING UNITY**** has suffered consecutive tough-luck defeats, and the colt has route speed and appears to hold a clear talent advantage. GAME KEEPER finished just two positions behind the top selection, and the race was his career debut and he encountered traffic in mid-stretch. NYQUICK represents top connections, and the unraced colt appears to be showing ability in his breezes.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Seeking Unity;Torres;McPeek;7-5

2 Game Keeper;Gaffalione;Lukas;10-1

1 Nyquick;Geroux;Cox;4-1

4 Go Cats;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

9 Dreamboat;Rosario;Asmussen;8-1

12 Interlock Empire;Cabrera;McPeek;12-1

11 Seas of Normandy;Saez;Jones;15-1

10 Clay's Black Opal;Jordan;Westermann;15-1

3 Julliard;Baze;Hobby;20-1

6 Reeled In;Castillo;Mott;20-1

8 Missin Hollywood;Bejarano;Moquett;20-1

5 Crossing;Michel;Lauer;50-1

9 The Azeri. Grade II. Purse $350,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

CLAIRIERE*** is a multiple Grade I winning mare, who was beaten only a head following a similar layoff in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Distaff. SECRET OATH has won three of her four races at Oaklawn, and the reigning Kentucky Oaks champion has a series of recent bullet works. INTERSTATEDAYDREAM has not raced since August, but she won the Grade II Black Eyed Susan last spring at Pimlico, while being a picture of consistency throughout 2022.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Clairiere;Rosario;Asmussen;6-5

1 Secret Oath;Gaffalione;Lukas;5-2

5 Interstatedaydream;Geroux;Cox;3-1

4 Le Da Vida;Cheminaud;Correas;15-1

2 Lovely Ride;Torres;Diodoro;15-1

6 Hidden Connection;Gutierrez;Calhoun;15-1

8 Moon Swag;Santana;Walsh;20-1

7 Hot and Sultry;Cabrera;Casse;20-1

10 Purse $103,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, allowance

MIDNIGHT TAXES*** impressively drew away to a 4-length maiden victory last month, which was his first race for trainer Chris Hartman. WILLOW CREEK ROAD recorded a mild upset in a determined career debut, and typical second race improvement will put her close at the wire. CHUPAPI MUNYAYO overcame a slow start to defeat state-bred maidens by 10 widening lengths, and she had a sharp subsequent breeze March 6.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Midnight Taxes;Juarez;Hartman;2-1

9 Willow Creek Road;Gallardo;Robertson;5-1

10 Chupapi Munyayo;Bejarano;Moquett;3-1

3 Bettys Cash;Quinonez;Von Hemel;6-1

2 Allo Enry;Santana;Deville;10-1

7 Vying Edge;Bailey;Swearingen;12-1

8 Mo Choctaw;Jordan;Chleborad;15-1

4 Where's Randy;Arrieta;Morse;15-1

11 Reup;Harr;Cline;20-1

13 Street Commander;Harr;Cates;20-1

12 Miri a Coincidence;Wales;Witt;20-1

6 Campisi;De La Cruz;Jansen;30-1

14 Goodnight Archie;Cabrera;Hornsby;30-1

1 Morning Drive;Michel;Lauer;50-1

Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

