Sanders announces three appointments to state medical board





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday announced three appointments to the Arkansas State Medical Board, a panel tasked with issuing licenses and regulating medical professionals.

"Dr. Wesley Kluck, Dr. Matthew Sellers, and Dr. Michael Birrer are proven, successful physicians who have improved the lives of Arkansans across the state with their work," Sanders said in a news release. "Together, we will make sure that under my leadership Arkansas will never have COVID mask and vaccine mandates or shutdowns -- because my administration stands for freedom."

Kluck will replace Dr. Sylvia Simon and Sellers will take the seat of Dr. Rhys Branman. Their terms will expire Dec. 31, 2028. Birrer will fulfill the remaining term of Dr. Robert Breving, which expires on Dec. 31, 2026, according to the release.

Kluck serves as the university physician at Ouachita Baptist University and works as a pediatrician. He is also president of Arkadelphia Clinic for Children and Young Adults. He graduated from Ouachita Baptist University and earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Among other recognitions, Kluck has received the "Best Doctors in Arkansas" award every year since 1999, the release said.

Sellers has practiced obstetrics and gynecology at Cornerstone Clinic for Women in Little Rock since 2008. He graduated from the University of Central Arkansas and received his medical degree from UAMS. He lives in Little Rock with his wife and three children and is an active member of his church, according to the release.

Birrer is vice chancellor of UAMS and director of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. An internationally recognized expert in gynecologic oncology, Birrer has published more than 400 peer-reviewed manuscripts and 30 book chapters and review articles, the release said.

Simon, of Monticello, was appointed by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the board in 2016. Her term expired Dec. 31. Branman, a resident of Little Rock, was appointed by Hutchinson in 2018. His term also expired Dec. 31, according to the medical board website.



