Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Mitchell Nwachukwu, 33, of 3210 W. Woodfield Way in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Nwachukwu was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Bentonville

Jamon Evans, 24, of 3445 Bentonville Drive in Conway, was arrested Thursday in connection with kidnapping and aggravated assault. Evans was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Tyler Reich, 28, of 3049 W. Mica St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Reich was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

John Holter, 34, of 17039 Bethlehem Road in Winslow, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Holter was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Springdale

Jaime Manzano, 21, of 3309 E. Bond St. in Monett, Mo., was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Manzano was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Reed Cook, 46, of 1267 E. Elm St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battering and false imprisonment. Cook was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.